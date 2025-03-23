5 reasons why you should soak almonds before eating

Lifestyle
Almonds are rich in Vitamin E and help boost immunity.
Eating soaked almonds makes digestion easier. Nuts like almonds contain phytic acid.
Almonds are a good source of protein and fiber. The healthy fats in almonds help keep blood sugar levels stable.
Almonds are rich in Vitamin E. When soaked, the body absorbs the Vitamin E in almonds more easily.
Eating soaked almonds helps lower cholesterol. It helps lower bad cholesterol and increase HDL or good cholesterol.
Many people may have doubts about how many hours almonds should be soaked. You can eat almonds after soaking them for 8 to 12 hours.
The skin of almonds soaked overnight will come off easily with a slight pull.
If you forget to soak them in water at night, the skin will come off easily if you soak them in lukewarm water for at least half an hour in the morning.
Struggling with pimples? Try THESE 5 natural remedies for clear skin!
Latest Mehndi Designs for Eid 2025: Girls Henna Art Trends
Eid Fashion: Flared Pant Sets Modern Styles and Trends for 2025
Eid Fashion Multicolored Sharara Designs for Festive Celebrations