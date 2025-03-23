Lifestyle

5 reasons why you should soak almonds before eating

1. Boosts Immunity

Almonds are rich in Vitamin E and help boost immunity.

2. Eases Digestion

Eating soaked almonds makes digestion easier. Nuts like almonds contain phytic acid.

3. Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Almonds are a good source of protein and fiber. The healthy fats in almonds help keep blood sugar levels stable.

4. Vitamin E

Almonds are rich in Vitamin E. When soaked, the body absorbs the Vitamin E in almonds more easily.

5. Reduces Bad Cholesterol

Eating soaked almonds helps lower cholesterol. It helps lower bad cholesterol and increase HDL or good cholesterol.

How Many Hours Should Almonds Be Soaked?

Many people may have doubts about how many hours almonds should be soaked. You can eat almonds after soaking them for 8 to 12 hours.

Removal of almond skin

The skin of almonds soaked overnight will come off easily with a slight pull.

Soak in Lukewarm Water

If you forget to soak them in water at night, the skin will come off easily if you soak them in lukewarm water for at least half an hour in the morning.

