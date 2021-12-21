'Landmark victory': Mamata Banerjee as TMC inflicts crushing defeat on BJP, Cong, CPI-M in Kolkata civic polls

Banerjee went on to say that it was a historic win that sent a strong message that people have accepted their work. Banerjee slammed the other parties, claiming that the BJP, the Left, and the Congress are "nowhere."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praised the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election results 2021 on Tuesday, calling it a "landmark victory," as the governing Trinamool Congress seemed to be on the verge of sweeping the civic polls, according to the latest trends. She went on to say that it was a historic win that sent a strong message that people have accepted their work. Banerjee slammed the other parties, claiming that the BJP, the Left, and the Congress are "nowhere."

Meanwhile, the TMC head congratulated all candidates on winning the KMC polls on social media. She urged all candidates to serve people with zeal and appreciation. She thanked everyone for believing in the celebration. In a dig at the saffron party, Banerjee remarked, "We are sons and daughters of dirt," adding that she had worked on development projects in Kolkata. She referred to Kolkata as the safest city in the world. Her comments came after the TMC won 54 wards, and the party's candidates were claimed to be leading in 78 others, according to the most recent official trends.

Previously, trends in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election results indicated that the Trinamool Congress was on its way to a landslide win. Around noon, the early leads for the 102 wards revealed that the ruling party was leading in 93 seats, the opposition was leading in just eight seats, and an independent candidate was leading in one seat. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is divided into 144 wards.