TMC MP Saugata Roy slammed rebel leaders, calling them 'traitors' and the internal party developments a 'joke'. He asserted that Mamata Banerjee remains the founder and central figure, and accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the opposition.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday reacted strongly to the internal developments within the party, calling the situation a "joke" and referring to some party members as "traitors". On rebel MPs joining a new party and leadership-related claims within the party, Roy said that Mamata Banerjee remains the founder and central figure of the TMC.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is a joke; this is a circus. Mamata Banerjee founded the Trinamool Congress on her own, and she is the one who transformed that party from an opposition group into the ruling party in this state. Now, who is going to remove her?"

Legal Action Against New Faction

Referring to Ritabrata Banerjee, he questioned his recent political shift and alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the party. He further claimed to take legal action against those who made the political shift. "They say Ritabrata Banerjee, the man who was a member of the CPI(M) until just a few days ago. So, we do not recognise this at all. Those who have joined this new faction will be expelled from Trinamool, and legal action will be taken," he added.

Roy on 'Disheartening' Exits

Roy further alleged that BJP leaders were attempting to weaken the party and questioned their loyalty to the organisation. Commenting on Firhad Hakim, he said it was "disheartening", adding that Mamata Banerjee had supported and helped him rise from councillor to mayor and later minister. 'It is very disheartening, Firad Hakim, whom Banerjee has supported so much, has helped him to become mayor from councillor and later minister too. Why he left the party, we don't know about this.'

'They Are All Traitors'

Targeting the rebel leaders and calling them a 'traitor', he said they should either return to the party or join the BJP, while questioning their political stance. "They all are traitors. They should come to the original party, or else, if they have guts, they should join the BJP," he said.

BJP Accused of Undermining Democracy

He further accused the BJP of attempting to weaken opposition parties and destabilise the political system, alleging that it does not want any opposition to exist. 'BJP only wants to be the sole party in the country. It wants to end democracy. They are only focused on one person, one nation and one vote. It broke the party by tempting them, Roy said.