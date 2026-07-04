TMC chief Mamata Banerjee lashed out at a rebel faction after state president Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts. Mamata, who has taken over the role, accused the rebels of betrayal and dared them to formally join the BJP.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday criticised the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction following the resignation of Chandrima Bhattacharya, asserting that the rebels "betrayed" the very party that gave them a political identity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amid escalating internal feud in the TMC, the party's state unit president and former Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya resigned from all party posts. Following this, Mamata Banerjee assumed the post of the state president of her TMC faction.

'There is a limit to betrayal'

In a video message, TMC supremo said, "Those who were associated with the Trinamool Congress and won elections on the party symbol bearing my signature are now claiming that the party has ceased to exist since 2023. You contested the election on the party's symbol only after I approved your candidature and signed off on it; that is when the Election Commission accepted your nomination. There is a limit to betrayal."

'If you have the courage, join the BJP'

The former West Bengal Chief Minister further dared the party's rebel faction to have the courage to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "You have betrayed the very party that gave you a political identity. Now, you are openly working for the BJP. If you have the courage, go and formally join the BJP. What do you think? That I am dead? We know the chances of the party symbol being allotted to you are slim. When I go among the people wearing this symbol, will you be able to silence my voice?" Banerjee remarked.

Slams ruling govt on mid-day meals

She further slammed the ruling West Bengal government over not giving eggs in mid-day meals. "Children are not getting eggs in their mid-day meals, yet you are throwing eggs. We were in power for 15 years, but we never used the police to carry out such acts. You are making Inspectors-in-Charge (ICs) and Officers-in-Charge (OCs) do the work of block presidents. I do not blame those who have left. They have families, property, and responsibilities. But remember, I too have a family. The Trinamool Congress family of Maa, Mati, Manush is my family," she added.

Dispute over Trinamool Bhavan

Her remarks come at a time of high drama in West Bengal politics, as the property owner of the TMC's state party office in Kolkata locked the premises from the inside following reports that the rebel faction had taken possession of the building. Speaking on the property issues, the TMC supremo futher added that no one can forcibly occupy Trinamool Bhavan. "Those who took over the Trinamool Bhavan yesterday claimed that the rent had not been paid. Let me make it clear that the premises had been rented until October 2027. No one is saying that I signed the agreement. This is the property of the institution, not of any individual. It belongs to Maa, Mati, Manush. No one can forcibly occupy it. We have the documents. We pay ₹1 lakh in rent every month. Today, you may seize a building with the help of central forces, but you cannot capture people's hearts in this way," she added.

Bhattacharya cites 'hurt' over supremo's remarks for resignation

Meanwhile, Chandrima Bhattacharya termed former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks accusing her of "handing over" the Trinamool Bhavan to the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction as the reason behind her resignation from the party. After resigning from Mamata Banerjee's TMC, Chandrima Bhattacharya told ANI that she was hurt by the party supremo's remarks. Bhattacharya said, "You saw what happened yesterday. An incident happened at Trinamool Bhavan. After that, Mamata ji spoke to me over the phone. She told me, 'You handed over Trinamool Bhavan to them.' This hurt me. There was no need to say this." (ANI)