The CISF has inducted 22 female commandos into its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) for the Delhi Metro. They are deployed at high-footfall stations after specialised training to enhance emergency response and security across the network.
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday said it has inducted 22 female personnel into the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) wing of its unit at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), strengthening emergency response capability across the network.
The newly inducted commandos have been deployed at metro stations recording high female passenger footfall, including Rajiv Chowk, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Sarojini Nagar and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations.
Specialised Training and Operational Readiness
Following induction, the CISF said, the personnel underwent specialised tactical and weapons training to enhance operational preparedness. "They are now deployed on operational duty, equipped to respond to security contingencies at their assigned stations."
Gender-Inclusive Security Structure
The CISF is entrusted with the security of the Delhi metro network under its mandate to protect critical infrastructure installations across the country. The induction reflects the force's continuing focus on building a gender-inclusive and operationally agile security structure for one of the country's busiest urban transit systems. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)