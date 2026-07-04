A head-on collision between a private bus and a truck on NH-11B in Rajasthan's Dholpur left at least 32 people injured, eight of them seriously. The accident occurred after the bus driver swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

At least 32 people were injured after a private bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-11B in Rajasthan's Dholpur district on Saturday. Eight of the injured, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to another hospital for advanced treatment.

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Police detail cause of collision

Additional Superintendent of Police, Bari, Shravan Jhorar said, "The accident took place on Khanpur Road near a Reliance petrol pump. Thirty-two people on the bus were injured. Following the doctors' advice, six of them have been referred elsewhere. Five were sent from here, and one person was taken to Dholpur directly from the scene of the accident."

According to the information, the bus was travelling from Dholpur to Bari when a motorcycle came in front of it near the Dhanora turn. The bus driver allegedly lost control while trying to avoid the motorcycle, following which the vehicle collided with an approaching truck.

Rescue and Traffic Restoration

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to Bari Hospital by ambulance. The seriously injured were later referred to Dholpur. A crane was used to remove the damaged bus and truck from the highway and restore traffic, police said.

Hospital confirms number of injured

Hari Kishan Mangal, Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of Bari Hospital, said, "About 30 injured people have been brought to the hospital. Most of them are men and women; there is only one or two children. Eight patients have been referred to the district hospital due to their serious condition. The rest are currently undergoing treatment here."

'I escaped through the windshield': Eyewitness

One of the injured passengers, Rajveer, said the bus swerved in an attempt to avoid a motorcycle before colliding with the truck. "A truck was coming from the Bari side, and a bus was coming from Dholpur. There was a motorcycle next to it with a woman and a man. To save them, the bus swerved right in front of the truck. There was a head-on collision; the windshield broke. I was right at the front, so I know. Then I escaped through the windshield. I don't know (what happened next). The entire bus was full," he said.

Police said that further investigation is underway. (ANI)