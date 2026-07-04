Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleges widespread irregularities in Karnataka's electoral roll revision, accusing the state of misusing machinery. He slammed the KPCC President and Home Minister for their silence and urged the ECI to scrap the process.

Kumaraswamy Alleges Electoral Roll Irregularities

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government, alleging widespread irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The JD(S) leader accused the state administration of "misusing" machinery to manipulate the voter list and called for the immediate scrapping of the current exercise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kumaraswamy alleged that the SIR exercise in various constituencies, including Yeshwanthpur and Ramanagara, was being conducted under direct political influence rather than following Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines.

Slams KPCC President and Home Minister's Silence

Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on KPCC President BK Hariprasad and Home Minister Priyank Kharge over their silence on the issue. Speaking to the media at his residence here, the Union Minister said, "Poor fellow. I don't know where the KPCC President has disappeared. Despite all this chaos unfolding, he is nowhere to be seen. He comments on virtually every issue, every single day. The State Home Minister, too, issues statements on almost everything. Should he not speak about the irregularities in the SIR process? Those who lecture everyone about discipline and restraint should surely have something to say about this as well."

"They are always the first to lecture others. The SIR issue is being discussed across the length and breadth of the State. I am surprised by the silence of both the Home Minister and the KPCC President," Kumaraswamy said.

"If this government has even a shred of shame or dignity left, it must stop committing such wrongs. It must stop misusing officials working under its authority. When a government run by his own party is indulging in such serious wrongdoing, the KPCC President should have had the courage to question it," he added.

Urges ECI to Scrap Revision Exercise

Kumaraswamy urged the ECI to scrap the entire SIR of electoral rolls conducted so far in Karnataka and appoint a competent officer from outside the State to oversee a fresh SIR exercise. "Electoral roll revision in Karnataka is witnessing irregularities on an unprecedented scale. The State Government is misusing the entire administrative machinery to facilitate this," he alleged.

"There is no credibility left in the electoral roll revision exercise being conducted in Karnataka. We have already lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission and have also sent a complaint to the Election Commission of India. The State election authorities have said they will act in accordance with the directions received from the Commission. Our party's unequivocal demand is that the entire revision exercise conducted so far must be scrapped," the Minister said.

"I will travel to New Delhi on Monday. We will meet the Election Commissioner and lodge a formal complaint. We will place before the Commission details of the irregularities that have taken place here. We will urge the Election Commission to immediately halt the entire process carried out so far in Karnataka and conduct the SIR exercise afresh," Kumaraswamy said.

Criticises Government on Street Vendor Eviction

Referring to the eviction of street vendors, Kumaraswamy said the Supreme Court's judgment concerning street vending must be respected, but the government also had a responsibility to protect the livelihoods of those affected. "Let us accept the Supreme Court's ruling on street vending. But by clearing footpaths, this government is pushing people who built their livelihoods on the streets back into destitution. At the very least, the government should have considered providing them with an alternative means of livelihood," he said.

"Lakhs of families in Bengaluru earn their living through street vending. Carry out the clearance in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions, but is it not the government's duty to approach the issue with humanity and protect people's livelihoods? What happens to them next? The government has a responsibility to devise some form of rehabilitation or alternative arrangement for them. If you take away the livelihoods of the poor, where do you expect them to go?" the Union Minister asked.

"This government is quick to demonstrate its sense of duty when it comes to bulldozing encroachments on footpaths, but it shows no concern for the lives of the poor. There should have been a serious discussion about their livelihoods. Yet, to this day, no such discussion has taken place," Kumaraswamy criticised.

Slams CM's First Month in Office

Responding to a media question on the new Chief Minister completing one month in office, Kumaraswamy said, "What has been achieved in one month? There have been announcements and nothing more. They announced that 76,000 vacancies would be filled. Where are the recruitments? The process has not even begun. They make announcements, secure publicity and move on. Nothing has been implemented."

"They have announced ₹10 lakh for Bharat Jodo teams. Where will that money come from? Government funds and taxpayers' money are being squandered on party workers. This government is picking the pockets of ordinary people and playing with their livelihoods. They make grand announcements about launching massive programmes, only to find new ways to siphon off money. That is why they are merely moving from one foundation-stone ceremony to another," he criticised.

(ANI)