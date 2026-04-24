West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'hang TMC goons upside down' remark, stating the BJP can't win Bengal with such an approach. Shah made the threat at a rally, warning of post-poll action.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "will hang TMC goons upside down " remarks post polls here.

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Following the Home Minister's declaration, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit back at Shah's speech, asserting that the BJP will not be able to win West Bengal with such a forceful approach. "What kind of language is Home Minister Amit Shah using? You are saying post-election, you will hang people upside down. With this approach, you can never win Bengal, Never!," CM Banerjee said.

On Friday, Shah warned of strict action against the alleged "goons" of the TMC party. Addressing a gathering at Arambagh, Shah issued a stern warning, declaring that if the people of Arambagh are troubled on the 29th, the authorities would take decisive action after May 5th. "I'm warning Didi's goons not to step out of their homes on the 29th. If the people of Arambagh are troubled on the 29th, after the 5th, we'll hang them upside down and straighten them out," said Shah.

High Voter Turnout in Phase I

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

Shah Hails Peaceful Polling Process

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday congratulated voters for the record-high turnout in Phase I of the West Bengal Assembly Elections and praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) and security forces for ensuring a peaceful polling process.

In an X post, the Union Minister also expressed gratitude towards the ECI and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel for a "peaceful and secure" polling process on Thursday, while hinting towards the BJP's victory, Amit Shah said that the voter turnout and peaceful polls indicate the "dawn of a new era of good governance in West Bengal."

The Union Minister and BJP leader, Shah wrote, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed voters of West Bengal for shattering all records of participation in this grand festival of democracy through a historic turnout in the first phase of polling." "I express my deep gratitude and congratulations to the Honourable Election Commission, the brave personnel of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and our West Bengal Police for ensuring one of the most peaceful and secure polling processes in the history of Bengal. This serves as a clear harbinger of the dawn of a new era of good governance in Bengal," the post further read. (ANI)