West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP, terming 'SIR' a huge scam to delete voter names. She attacked the Centre's Delimitation Bill as a ploy for NRC in Bengal and vowed to oppose the Uniform Civil Code mentioned in the BJP's manifesto.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying "SIR is a huge scam" and the party is opposed to Uniform Civil Code in the state. She also said that a special sitting of Parliament has been called amid elections and the government is brining Delimitation Bill for which no consultations have been held.

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Slams Delimitation Bill, links it to NRC

"Elections are going on and in the middle of that, they are bringing Delimitation Bill in Parliament. This was not even debated. The reason behind this is that they want to divide Bengal and conduct NRC here...Our fight is with 'Vanish Kumar' (referring to CEC Gyanesh Kumar)...I reiterate this, BJP will be gone one day very soon," she said at an election rally.

"SIR is a huge scam. This is not SIR but an attempt to bring BJP to power. This is a scam to delete names. 90 lakh names have been deleted, she alleged.

The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16,17,18 to discuss amendments to the Women's Reservation Bill. Opposition parties have voiced concerns over the proposed Delimitation Bill and the manner in which seats are sought to be increased in Lok Sabha.

'PM comes like a seasonal bird'

The Trinamool Congress leader criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he visits West Bengal only during elections. "He comes like a seasonal bird during elections, not during floods or disasters," she said.

Vows to Oppose Uniform Civil Code

Mamata Banerjee said BJP has spoken about Uniform Civil Code in its manifesto. "I will vehemently oppose this. They are in majority today so they will pass the Bill. When they won't be in majority tomorrow, we will revoke the Bill...Free and fair elections are not possible as long as they remain."

Alleges Atrocities and Unfair Practices

She alleged that tribal communities are facing atrocities in several BJP-ruled states and spoke about incidents of violence against Bengali speakers. "Not only in Odisha, but atrocity is also being done on tribals everywhere. People are beaten up in BJP-ruled states for speaking Bengali. Will someone answer why it is done in Rajasthan, UP and MP?" she asked.

"Two false affidavits were filed to cancel my candidature from Bhabanipur. They could not do it but imagine if they could do this against me, what all thet can do against others," she alleged.

The polling for West Bengal Assembly elections will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4.