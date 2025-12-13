A Kolkata event featuring Lionel Messi at Salt Lake Stadium descended into chaos due to mismanagement. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee apologized to Messi and his fans for the incident, which saw angry crowds breach security.

What was meant to be a celebratory moment for football fans in Kolkata turned chaotic on Saturday (December 13), prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apologise to global football icon Lionel Messi and his supporters. The Chief Minister said she was "shocked and disturbed" by the mismanagement at the event held at Salt Lake Stadium and announced an enquiry to find out what went wrong.

'Deeply Disturbed': CM Orders Probe

In a tweet posted after the incident, Banerjee expressed regret over the scenes that unfolded at the venue.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," she said.

The Chief Minister was on her way to the stadium to attend the programme when the situation escalated, forcing authorities to rush Messi out amid safety concerns.

Fans Angry After Brief Appearance

Thousands of fans had gathered at the iconic stadium hoping to catch a glimpse of the Argentine football legend. However, Messi's appearance lasted barely half an hour, leaving many disappointed.

As crowd control measures failed, angry fans reportedly breached security arrangements and threw chairs and bottles, turning the stadium into a virtual nightmare for organisers. The unrest raised serious questions about planning and security for an event involving a global sports star.

Messi's India Visit Disrupted

Messi arrived in Kolkata early Saturday as part of the first leg of his three-day India tour. Earlier in the day, he unveiled a statue of himself in the city before heading to Salt Lake Stadium for the public event, which was expected to be the highlight of his visit.

Instead, the chaos forced an abrupt end to the programme.

BJP Slams TMC Over 'Zero Planning'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of "complete mismanagement" and turning a global event into an embarrassment.

Calling the incident "total embarrassment", BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said thousands of fans were denied even a glimpse of Messi.

"A global legend, a massive public turnout, and yet zero planning. TMC leaders surrounded him while fans were left disappointed. Mamata Banerjee can’t even manage an event," he alleged.