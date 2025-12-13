HRDS INDIA held the Veer Savarkar International Impact Awards 2025 in New Delhi, honouring global achievers. Chief dignitary J&K LG Manoj Sinha announced a project to build 1,500 modern homes for families in Jammu and Kashmir.

High Range Rural Development Society (HRDS) INDIA hosted the Veer Savarkar International Impact Awards 2025 at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on December 10, bringing together national leaders, international delegates and distinguished achievers to recognise individuals whose work reflects the courage, reformist spirit and nation-building vision of Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The ceremony was attended by the Honourable Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, as the chief dignitary. Prominent dignitaries present included Swami Atma Nambi Ji, President of HRDS INDIA; S Krishna Kumar, former Union Minister and Chairman of HRDS INDIA; KG Venugopal, Vice President of HRDS INDIA; and Aji Krishnan, Founder Secretary of HRDS INDIA.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

LG Manoj Sinha Announces Housing Project in J&K

Addressing the gathering, Manoj Sinha congratulated the awardees and reflected on Veer Savarkar's enduring legacy as a revolutionary and visionary patriot. He also highlighted collaborative efforts with HRDS INDIA, announcing that in the first phase, 1,500 modern homes are being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the initiative aims to provide social security and dignity to families while strengthening self-reliance and justice.

HRDS INDIA's Vision for Tribal Welfare

In his welcome address, Swami Atma Nambi Ji outlined the organisation's mission and noted that the presence of the Lieutenant Governor underscored the platform's national relevance and HRDS INDIA's commitment to social development and the empowerment of marginalised communities. S. Krishna Kumar traced HRDS INDIA's journey from a grassroots initiative to a nationwide movement for tribal welfare, noting plans to deliver one million homes for tribal communities under its expanding programmes.

International Achievers Honoured

The ceremony featured an audio-visual tribute to Veer Savarkar and a classical Nritham performance by Vaishnavi P.J., adding a cultural dimension to the evening. The 2025 awards were conferred on eight individuals for contributions across governance, social reform, humanitarian service, culture and innovation. The awardees included urban policy expert Karuna Gopal; UAE-based philanthropist Bu Abdullah; spiritual leader Acharya KR Manoj; Swiss social worker Dr Diana Suter; US-based community leader Kamy Netram; Ireland-based educator Priyanka Singh; acclaimed Malayalam music composer M Jayachandran; and Japanese industrial leader Mitsuaki Nishihara.

Commitment to Social Transformation

Founded in 1995, High Range Rural Development Society, HRDS INDIA, works across several states on initiatives spanning tribal housing, rural development, women's empowerment, healthcare, education and environmental conservation.

The event concluded with Sudarsanam: Bharatam, a documentary dance-drama performed by women rehabilitated through the Sudarsanam De-Radicalisation Programme, symbolising transformation and purposeful social service. (ANI)