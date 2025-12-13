RPSG Group's Sanjiv Goenka met Lionel Messi in Kolkata, praising the football legend's humility. Messi arrived in the city for his 'GOAT India Tour 2025' to an overwhelming reception, marking his first visit to India in 14 years.

Founder and chairman of RPSG Group, Sanjiv Goenka, on Saturday shared a heartwarming post after meeting Argentine football legend Lionel Messi in Kolkata. In a post shared on social media platform X, Goenka wrote, "The milestones, the magic, the mastery. And then you meet him and realise the humility is the real headline. An absolute privilege." #LionelMessi… the milestones, the magic, the mastery. And then you meet him and realise the humility is the real headline. An absolute privilege. pic.twitter.com/NVD0OyYciT — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) December 13, 2025

Messi's Grand Arrival in Kolkata

The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

This marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated immense excitement among football fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon.

GOAT India Tour 2025 Itinerary

Messi's GOAT Tour will begin from Kolkata. The Argentine legend will have an extensive line-up of engagements in the city throughout the day before leaving for Hyderabad. Following his engagements in Hyderabad, Messi will travel to Mumbai and then to Delhi. The GOAT India Tour 2025 is designed as a pan-India celebration, beginning in the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, continuing to the West (Mumbai) on December 14, and concluding in the North (Delhi) on December 15.

A Look at Messi's Illustrious Career

Messi has shattered almost every record, and for many, he is the best player in history. Messi joined Barcelona at age 13, and the club covered his growth hormone treatment. The great footballer is the top scorer in FC Barcelona's history.

Dominance at Barcelona

While representing Barcelona, he won 10 League Titles, eight Spanish Super Cups, seven Copa Del Rey, four European Cups, four Catalonia Cups, three European Super Cups, three World Club Championship and two Catalan Super Cups, making him the most successful footballer in the club's history.

Post-Barcelona Career and MLS Triumph

After leaving Barcelona, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 before heading to Inter Miami in 2023. With Inter Miami, Lionel Messi lifted his maiden Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup 2025 after securing a thumping 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at the Chase Stadium on December 7. With Inter Miami, Lionel Messi lifted his maiden Major League Soccer (MLS) title after defeating Vancouver earlier this month.

Record-Breaking Statistics

Statistically, Messi has scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for Barcelona, 77 goals and 44 assists in 88 matches for PSG, and 77 goals with 44 assists in 88 matches for Inter Miami. For Argentina, the World Cup-winning player has scored 115 goals in 196 appearances, establishing his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time. (ANI)