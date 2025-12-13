MoS Home Nityanand Rai attended SSB's Border Unity Run in Bihar, promoting the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision. The event, held at 74 locations on the Indo-Nepal border, saw huge participation. Rai also criticised Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi.

SSB's Border Unity Run Promotes 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Saturday, attended the Border Unity Run 2025, organised by the 47th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), on the occasion of the 62nd Raising Day of the force. A large number of participants, including SSB personnel, local youth and public representatives, took part in the Border Unity Run across various locations.

Speaking at the event, Rai highlighted the government's vision of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat," aimed at positioning India as a global leader in the 21st century. "We are moving forward with Prime Minister Modi's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat vision to make 21st-century India a Vishwa Guru. To achieve this, we must all work together..." he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inspector General (IG) of SSB, Nishit Kumar Ujjwal, stated that the programme was organised at 74 locations along the Indo-Nepal border. He said the event drew significant participation from youth, SSB personnel and local public representatives, reflecting the enthusiasm of communities residing near border areas. "SSB is celebrating its 62nd foundation day. Totally, we are organising this program at 74 places on the Indo-Nepal border, where a large number of youth, our SSB personnel, and local public representatives are participating..." Ujjwal said.

Rai Criticises Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Friday, Union Minister Nityanand Rai took a dig at Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that both leaders depict the same nature, as Yadav doesn't want to stay in Bihar and Gandhi does not want to stay in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Rai said, "Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi have the same nature. Tejashwi Yadav does not want to stay in Bihar, and Rahul Gandhi does not want to stay in the country... Now there's a big controversy in their party too... Whenever these people go abroad, they speak against the country after returning."

This follows Rahul Gandhi's announcement that he will be visiting Germany. The announcement kicked off a fresh political storm, with the BJP slamming him for going abroad even as the Lok Sabha continues its crucial winter session. Gandhi is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress event in Berlin on December 17, where he will meet IOC leaders from across Europe. (ANI)