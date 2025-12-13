Lionel Messi's Kolkata event descended into chaos as he left after just 10 minutes. Angry fans, who paid large sums, vandalised Salt Lake Stadium, accusing organisers of poor management and politicians of monopolising the football star's time.

Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour turned into absolute chaos on Saturday. Fans who paid hefty amounts for tickets at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early. Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor event management.

Disappointed Fans Allege 'Scam', Blame Organisers

Speaking to ANI, angry fans accused the Ministers and politicians of hogging Messi's time and not delivering on promises like getting Cine Star Shah Rukh Khan at the event.

"Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring Shah Rukh Khan too. They didn't bring anyone. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything," said one fan

"We are very disappointed... My child was very excited to see Messi... I think it's a scam for the people. When Messi arrived, everyone surrounded him," another fan told ANI.

One angry fan claimed that he had bought a ticket for Rs 12 thousand but didn't see Lionel Messi's face during the event. "Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face," he said.

Messi's Arrival and Statue Inauguration

Earlier, Messi virtually inaugurated a 70-foot-tall statue of himself at Lake Town in Kolkata on Saturday, along with West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose.

The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

Demonstrating its admiration for Lionel Messi, the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has completed the construction of a massive 70-foot iron statue at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata.

The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic triumph with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The statue will be virtually unveiled by Messi himself, making the occasion even more special for fans. (ANI)