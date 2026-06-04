21 people died in a deadly fire at a Delhi bed-and-breakfast. The hotel's co-owner has been arrested for culpable homicide. A multi-agency probe has revealed major safety and structural violations. 15 injured, including 13 foreigners, are stable.

The deadly fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, has triggered a multi-agency investigation into serious safety and structural lapses, with authorities probing violations that may have contributed to one of the capital's worst fire tragedies in recent years. The incident has taken a legal turn with the Saket Court remanding hotel co-owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days of police custody. Bajaj, arrested a day after the incident, has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, mischief by fire, negligence endangering life, and related provisions. Investigators are also examining the ownership structure of the property, with sources indicating that Bajaj operates multiple hospitality units and is the sole owner of the building where the fire broke out.

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Victims and International Response

Fifteen injured victims are currently undergoing treatment at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, where doctors have confirmed that all patients are stable. Of these, 13 are foreign nationals, including six on ventilator support who are showing signs of improvement. Hospital authorities said one patient is likely to be discharged soon, while another who recently underwent spinal surgery remains under close observation. Officials confirmed that none of the admitted patients are currently critical.

The international dimension of the tragedy has widened, with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand expressing grief over the incident and conveying solidarity with India. She said she had been in touch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard. Oday Hatim Mohammed, Charge d'Affaires and Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq, also reacted to the incident, describing it as a "very tragic accident" and praying for the recovery of the injured. He extended condolences to the families of the deceased and said he was seeking mercy for those who lost their lives. Meanwhile, officials confirmed that among the deceased foreign nationals, several have been identified using passports recovered from the site, and DNA profiling has been completed in coordination with embassies. The Ministry of External Affairs has been informed to facilitate the repatriation of mortal remains.

Eyewitnesses Recount Horror

On the ground, harrowing eyewitness accounts have revealed the intensity of the fire and desperate rescue efforts by local residents. One witness said people trapped inside were seen banging on glass windows as they struggled to escape, prompting locals to break windows using bricks. He said mattresses were quickly arranged outside the building, helping several occupants jump to safety from upper floors. The witness further claimed that nearly 30 people may have perished inside and alleged that around 57 people were present in the building at the time of the incident. He also said the basement occupants did not survive, attributing most deaths there to suffocation.

Another resident involved in rescue efforts said locals helped save nearly 15 people using mattresses and managed to rescue over 20 people in total. The accounts collectively point to chaotic evacuation conditions, with a single main exit reportedly engulfed in flames and the roof exit allegedly locked, severely limiting escape options.

Investigation Reveals Major Lapses

Preliminary investigation findings have indicated that a majority of the deaths were caused by suffocation and smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries. Officials also recovered around 50 to 60 mobile phones and nearly 30 passports from the premises, indicating the presence of multiple long-term occupants, including foreign nationals. Investigators have also found cooking heaters and electrical appliances in several rooms, which are now being examined as part of the probe.

The probe has further revealed significant structural and regulatory concerns. Sources said the building had been expanded from a two-storey structure to nearly four-and-a-half floors over time. Police have formed 10 investigation teams, including five dedicated to tracing absconding hotel manager Jai Mishra, while a Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against the owner and his wife to prevent them from leaving the country. A Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team is expected to revisit the site for further examination, after earlier inspections covered only one floor.

Administrative and Political Reactions

Administrative responses also escalated across multiple levels. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said a joint task force comprising district officials, police and civic authorities has been formed to conduct inspections and seal properties found violating norms. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta even visited Max Hospital in Saket, where 17 injured persons are admitted, including seven on ventilator support, and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment along with compensation measures. The Delhi government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 5 lakh for those seriously injured. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a statewide inspection of hotels, high-rise buildings and commercial establishments, directing departments to ensure fire safety compliance and submit audit reports.

Political reactions have also intensified over alleged regulatory lapses, with BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay claiming that licences for such bed-and-breakfast establishments were issued during the previous Aam Aadmi Party government and alleging violations of permitted norms, including expansion beyond approved capacity. He termed the incident a wake-up call and said strict action would be taken against both violators and negligent officials.

Investigators are also searching for a key eyewitness whose statement is considered crucial in reconstructing the sequence of events leading to the fire. With multiple agencies involved, including police, forensic teams, civic bodies and central authorities, the probe is expected to focus on fire safety compliance, structural violations, emergency exits and possible negligence in the operation of the establishment. As the investigation deepens, the Malviya Nagar fire has emerged not only as a case of catastrophic loss of life but also as a wider examination of urban safety enforcement, regulatory oversight, and emergency preparedness in densely populated hospitality units operating within residential zones.