15 patients, including 13 foreign nationals, are stable in Max Hospital after a deadly fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar killed 21. The hotel owner has been arrested, and the CM has warned officials over serious fire safety violations.

Patient Status and Recovery The hospital stated that there is currently one patient on ventilator support. Additionally, five patients were successfully weaned off ventilators today.All of them are stable and showing signs of continued improvement.Overall, 14 patients are currently receiving care in the ICU and wards, and the condition of all admitted patients remains stable. All patients are recovering well and continue to receive comprehensive medical care, close monitoring, and multidisciplinary support to ensure the best possible outcomes, the hospital said in the media statement. CM Warns of Strict Action Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned of strict action against officials found responsible for fire safety lapses, unauthorised construction and other violations that endanger human lives, following the deadly fire incident in Malviya Nagar earlier this week.As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister stated that laws have been strictly enforced to address this, with provisions for a maximum prison term of two years and heavy fines for guilty officials. Hotel Owner Arrested On Thursday, a Delhi court remanded Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, to four days of police custody.The police have booked him under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire). Investigation Reveals Major Safety Lapses The tragic incident claimed at least 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals, and left several others injured.During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building had been completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape.Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. Rescue teams reportedly took nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were rescued. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A total of 15 patients are currently admitted at Max Hospital, Saket Complex, after a deadly fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Out of the 15 admitted patients, 13 are international patients, Max Hospital said in a media statement on Saturday.The hospital stated that there is currently one patient on ventilator support. Additionally, five patients were successfully weaned off ventilators today.All of them are stable and showing signs of continued improvement.Overall, 14 patients are currently receiving care in the ICU and wards, and the condition of all admitted patients remains stable. All patients are recovering well and continue to receive comprehensive medical care, close monitoring, and multidisciplinary support to ensure the best possible outcomes, the hospital said in the media statement.Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warned of strict action against officials found responsible for fire safety lapses, unauthorised construction and other violations that endanger human lives, following the deadly fire incident in Malviya Nagar earlier this week.As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister stated that laws have been strictly enforced to address this, with provisions for a maximum prison term of two years and heavy fines for guilty officials.On Thursday, a Delhi court remanded Lovkesh Bajaj, owner of Flourish Stays Hotel in Malviya Nagar, to four days of police custody.The police have booked him under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire).The tragic incident claimed at least 21 lives, including 17 foreign nationals, and left several others injured.During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure.According to sources, the windows and glass panels of the building had been completely sealed, leaving no outlet for smoke to escape.Investigators also found that the entrance to the basement was locked from the inside. Rescue teams reportedly took nearly 10 minutes to gain access to the basement, from where six to seven people were rescued. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source