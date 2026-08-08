The prime accused in the murder of Congress leader David D'Souza was arrested in Udupi after a police encounter. The accused, Raju, was shot in the leg. A Sub-Inspector was also injured, and two other accused managed to escape.

Encounter and Arrest of Prime Accused

The prime accused in the murder of Congress leader and businessman David D'Souza was arrested after a police encounter in the Ottinane area near Byndoor in Udupi district. The accused, identified as Raju, a native of Uttar Pradesh, sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg after police allegedly opened fire in self-defence when he attacked the police team. Sub-Inspector Tejasvi was also injured during the exchange of fire and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Raju has been admitted to Manipal Hospital for treatment.

According to police, Raju allegedly attacked the police personnel during the operation, prompting them to open fire in self-defence.

Manhunt Launched for Escaped Accomplices

Two other accused persons managed to escape from the spot following the encounter. Police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend them.

The police teams are conducting searches in and around the area and have intensified efforts to nab the absconding accused.

Investigation into the Murder

The encounter took place during the police operation in connection with the murder case of David D'Souza. The arrest of Raju, who has been identified as the prime accused, is expected to aid the ongoing investigation into the case.

Police are also investigating the role of the two accused who fled the spot and are working to establish the sequence of events surrounding the murder.

Further details are awaited.

Background of the Incident

Earlier on August 7, Former president of Mudarangadi Gram Panchayat and Congress leader David D'Souza was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Udupi district.

D'Souza, a resident of Mudarangadi, was a businessman and was also involved in contracting activities. He was an active Congress worker in the region.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm in front of St Francis Xavier Church in Pilaru village, within the limits of Mudarangadi Gram Panchayat. (ANI)