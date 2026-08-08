Two houses were gutted in a devastating fire in J&K's Ramban district. No loss of life was reported. In a separate incident, a fire erupted in a non-usable houseboat in Srinagar, which was successfully doused by emergency services.

Two houses were gutted in a devastating fire that broke out in the Akhran Trigam area of Khari Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday.

According to the Tehsil Administration Khari, the blaze was later brought under control and doused, with no loss of life reported in the incident. However, the residential structures suffered extensive damage. Further details awaited.

Houseboat Catches Fire in Srinagar

In a separate incident, a fire erupted on January 17 in an old, non-usable houseboat at Kabutar Khana, Char Chinari in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Following the incident, officials from Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to contain the blaze.

The flames were successfully doused on time, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures and houseboats.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, officials added. (ANI)