Minister K Vignesh announced plans to make Coimbatore a model for a drug-free Tamil Nadu while attending a marathon. He emphasized that enforcement is not enough and called for a comprehensive approach with awareness programs for youth.

Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh on Saturday distributed certificates and medals to the winners of a Marathon organised by the Coimbatore District Police.

Coimbatore to Lead Drug-Free Initiative

Speaking to the reporters, Vignesh said that discussions were held during review meetings at the District Collectorate after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) assumed power with the primary objective of creating a drug-free Coimbatore. He said that at every meeting it was discussed that the initiative to build a drug-free Tamil Nadu should begin in Coimbatore and that the city should serve as an example for the rest of the state.

Comprehensive Strategy for a Drug-Free State

The Minister said that the police had effectively handled the situation in several parts of Coimbatore and seized thousands of packets of narcotic substances. However, the Minister stressed that enforcement alone would not be sufficient to prevent drug abuse.

He said awareness must be created among the younger generation about the harmful effects of drugs. Students should be made to understand that there are many healthier and more fulfilling ways to experience happiness rather than seeking temporary pleasure through drug use.

Minister Vignesh said the Coimbatore District Police had taken the initiative in this regard and appealed to police officials in all districts of Tamil Nadu to follow Coimbatore's example and conduct awareness programmes among students.

Minister also said that creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu would require more than just marathon events or enforcement measures. "Passing laws alone is not enough. The issue must also be addressed psychologically. People need to be made to understand the consequences, and efforts must be taken to reform them. Only through such a comprehensive approach can we create a drug-free Tamil Nadu,"

Around 10,000 people participated in the marathon, which was organised successfully by the Coimbatore District Police. Minister Vignesh congratulated the police personnel and senior officials involved in coordinating the event.

Intensifying Awareness Activities

When asked whether the police would undertake more awareness programmes for students in schools and colleges, the Minister said such initiatives were already being implemented but needed to be strengthened further. He said that whenever a new initiative is undertaken, it is important to ensure that it produces results and reaches a proper solution.

Minister Vignesh added that Chief Minister Joseph Vijay also shared the same approach. "In the coming days, the ongoing awareness activities in all colleges will be intensified. We will have to wait and see the results," said Vignesh. (ANI)