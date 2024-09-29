'Never wrestle with pigs': ADGP's insensitive comment to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy triggers controversy

In a letter addressed to his colleagues, ADGP Chandrashekhar urged them to carry on with their duties without fear, asserting that Kumaraswamy's claims are unfounded and serve only to intimidate law enforcement officers. He referenced a famous quote by George Bernard Shaw, "never wrestle with pigs," to stress the importance of avoiding unproductive confrontations and instead focusing on their objectives.

In a turbulent political atmosphere, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M. Chandrashekhar of the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team (SIT) has responded firmly to allegations made by former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The accusations, suggesting that Lokayukta officials are amassing wealth and compromising their integrity, have stirred significant concern within the state's anti-corruption framework.

In a letter addressed to his colleagues, ADGP Chandrashekhar urged them to carry on with their duties without fear, asserting that Kumaraswamy's claims are unfounded and serve only to intimidate law enforcement officers. He referenced a famous quote by George Bernard Shaw, "never wrestle with pigs," to stress the importance of avoiding unproductive confrontations and instead focusing on their objectives. "We cannot allow ourselves to be demotivated by such allegations and threats," he said, reinforcing his commitment to uphold justice regardless of external pressures.

Kumaraswamy has previously faced serious charges, including accusations of corruption. In his letter, ADGP Chandrashekhar noted that Kumaraswamy's allegations were not only malicious but also designed to undermine the morale of SIT officials, thus hindering their work.

He insisted that "an accused, however high and mighty he may be, is still an accused," urging his team to remain focused on their mandate.

Chandrashekhar's letter quickly gained traction on social media, raising further questions about the implications of Kumaraswamy's statements and the ongoing integrity of the Lokayukta.

Notably, senior journalist Girish Linganna commented on the incident, highlighting the need for professionalism and respect in official discourse. He expressed concern over the derogatory metaphor used by Chandrashekhar in reference to a Union Minister, which, he argued, could undermine public trust in official communication.

Linganna noted of maintaining decorum and respect for public officials, regardless of their legal standing, calling for a careful choice of words from those in authority. "It's essential to allow the law to take its course," he said, highlighting the delicate balance between accountability and the respect owed to all public figures.

