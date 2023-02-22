Mallikarjun Kharge’s 2024 prediction: Next govt at the Centre will be of a Congress-led alliance

The Congress President stated that an alliance government will be formed in 2024 at the Centre and that his party will be in power. This is in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, when there will be no unity in the Opposition due to several political leaders indirectly projecting themselves as candidates for Prime Minister.

"For the last 20 years, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP looted Nagaland. It's high time that the people get justice and a government that works for the people," Kharge said at a public gathering in Chumoukedima in poll-bound Nagaland.

"The policies of the BJP aim to obliterate the Nagas' distinctive and indigenous culture. The politics of divisiveness and animosity, as well as this assault on Nagaland culture, must be opposed by the people of Nagaland," he said.

He also attacked the BJP by alleging that the party pressurized MLAs and formed the government in six-seven states. He said that despite the BJP's claims to uphold democracy and the Constitution, the party consistently engages in anti-democratic behaviour.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted that an alliance led by the Congress will establish the government in 2024 and that the people will give the BJP a lesson. "The alliance government will come to the Centre and Congress will lead," he said, adding that talks are going on with other parties.

On February 27, Nagaland will have a single-phase election for 60 assembly seats. The results will be tallied on March 2. There are now going to be 183 contestants running in the Nagaland assembly elections following his withdrawal of his nomination.

