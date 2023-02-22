Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mallikarjun Kharge’s 2024 prediction: Next govt at the Centre will be of a Congress-led alliance

    The Congress President stated that an alliance government will be formed in 2024 at the Centre and that his party will be in power. This is in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, when there will be no unity in the Opposition due to several political leaders indirectly projecting themselves as candidates for Prime Minister.

    Mallikarjun Kharge 2024 prediction Next govt at the Centre will be of a Congress led alliance gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 4:05 PM IST

    The Congress president projected that an alliance government will be formed at the Centre in 2024, with his party taking the lead. This announcement comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, when there is no unity in the opposition and several political leaders are subtly projecting themselves as candidates for prime minister.

    "For the last 20 years, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP looted Nagaland. It's high time that the people get justice and a government that works for the people," Kharge said at a public gathering in Chumoukedima in poll-bound Nagaland.

    Also Read | UP folk singer receives notice over satirical viral song criticising state govt

    "The policies of the BJP aim to obliterate the Nagas' distinctive and indigenous culture. The politics of divisiveness and animosity, as well as this assault on Nagaland culture, must be opposed by the people of Nagaland," he said.

    He also attacked the BJP by alleging that the party pressurized MLAs and formed the government in six-seven states. He said that despite the BJP's claims to uphold democracy and the Constitution, the party consistently engages in anti-democratic behaviour.

    Also Read | MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi

    Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted that an alliance led by the Congress will establish the government in 2024 and that the people will give the BJP a lesson. "The alliance government will come to the Centre and Congress will lead," he said, adding that talks are going on with other parties.

    On February 27, Nagaland will have a single-phase election for 60 assembly seats. The results will be tallied on March 2. There are now going to be 183 contestants running in the Nagaland assembly elections following his withdrawal of his nomination.

    Also Read: Sanjay Raut makes BIG claim, says Eknath Shinde's son hired contract killer to eliminate him; check details

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Budget 2023 Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor gcw

    UP Budget 2023: Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor

    UP folk singer receives notice over satirical viral song criticising state govt gcw

    UP folk singer receives notice over satirical viral song criticising state govt

    MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi AJR

    MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi

    Fact or Stunt: Maharashtra CM Shinde says 'will investigate' Sanjay Raut's threat to life claim - adt

    'Fact or Stunt': Maharashtra CM Shinde says 'will investigate' Sanjay Raut's threat to life claim

    Karnataka hijab row: Girl students move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf; check details AJR

    Karnataka hijab row: Girl students move Supreme Court for permission to take exam in headscarf; check details

    Recent Stories

    UP Budget 2023: State govt allocates Rs 1 lakh to each madrassa to set up computer labs - adt

    UP Budget 2023: State govt allocates Rs 1 lakh to each madrassa to set up computer labs

    Rashmika Mandanna HOT Pics: Pushpa star to attend Milan Fashion week; checkout her best Instagram posts vma

    Rashmika Mandanna HOT Pics: Pushpa star to attend Milan Fashion week; checkout her best Instagram posts

    UP Budget 2023 Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor gcw

    UP Budget 2023: Govt proposes Rs 200 crore for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor

    Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details AJR

    Turkey bans layoffs, launches temporary wage support scheme in earthquake zones; check details

    pro-wrestling They push who they want the crowd to be behind - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy-ayh

    'They push who they want the crowd to be behind' - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon