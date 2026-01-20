Bengaluru CCB arrested a foreign national, Ernest Onyekachi Ugah, in a major drug bust. They seized 2.5 kg of MDMA and 300 ecstasy pills worth ₹5.15 crore. The accused is a repeat offender who had recently been released from jail.

Major Drug Racket Busted

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police, has successfully busted a major racket involved in the illegal peddling of MDMA and ecstasy pills. Based on credible and specific information, the Anti-Narcotics Wing conducted a targeted operation and secured a foreign national, Ernest Onyekachi Ugah (45 years), from the Munekolalu area, falling under the Marathahalli Police Station limits. The accused was operating from a rented house. During the operation, the police seized 2 kg 500 grams of MDMA and 300 ecstasy pills from the possession of the accused.

Accused a Repeat Offender

The total value of the seized narcotic substances in the international market is estimated to be approximately 5.15 crore. It is revealed that the accused has two previous criminal cases related to drug peddling, registered earlier at Hennur Police Station and Kadugodi Police Station. He had been recently released from jail and had resumed his illegal activities. CCB ANW officers kept a close watch on his movements and secured him while he resorted to peddling activities again.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband, identify backward and forward linkages, and uncover other associates involved in the racket. Bengaluru City Police reiterates its strong commitment to taking stringent action against drug trafficking and ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens.

Police Team Appreciated

This case was successfully cracked by the investigation team under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahananda and Police Inspector Shivaraj and staff, with the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Hilori, IPS, and under the supervision of DCP (Crime-2) Raja Imam Kasim. In recognition of the successful busting of this case, the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanta Kumar Singh, IPS, has appreciated the efficiency and dedication of the entire team. (ANI)