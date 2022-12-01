Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Elections 2022: Dry day alert issued in Delhi, no liquor sale in capital for 4 days; Check dates

    In the wake of the upcoming MCD polls, Delhi will observe "dry days" for three days i.e. from Friday to Sunday, December 4. During this period, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited, the city excise department stated.

    MCD Elections 2022 Dry day alert issued in Delhi no liquor sale in capital for 4 days Check dates gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 7:50 PM IST

    A string of dry days have been announced in Delhi as the city prepares for the Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections 2022 on Sunday, December 4. Due to the MCD elections, Delhi will observe dry days from Friday through Sunday during which no alcohol will be sold, according to the city excise department. On Sunday, voters will choose 250 wards for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the nation's capital. On December 7, the votes will be tallied.

    It should be mentioned that on Sunday, December 4, Delhi residents will cast their ballots in the MCD elections 2022. Additionally, the excise department has declared that December 7 would be a dry day as the vote-counting will take place on that day. 

    Also Read | Digi Yatra introduced in India: How to register? How to use it?

    Total four dry days have been announced in Delhi:

    Friday, December 2
    Saturday, December 3
    Sunday, December 4
    Wednesday, December 7

    According to a notification issued by Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday, "Dry Days" would be observed from December 2 through December 4 and December 7 in accordance with the requirements of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

    Also Read | 'I murdered Shraddha Walker alone:' Aaftab Poonawalla confesses during narco test; check details

    The notification further states, “From 17:30 Hours of December 2, 2022 (Friday) to December 4, 2022, up to 17:30 Hours (Sunday), the above shall be observed as 'Dry Days' in addition to the Dry Days.”

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP, and the Congress will compete against one other in a triangular election. On November 17, the BJP issued a "charge sheet" accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP of breaking its commitments. The BJP earlier on November 25 unveiled its "Sankalp Patra" in preparation for the elections. Adesh Gupta, the leader of the Delhi BJP, read out the 12-point platform and stated that all services provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be made available online via a mobile application.

    Also Read | In a first, two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai airport server crash results in long queues check ins affected gcw

    Mumbai airport server crash results in long queues, check-ins affected

    Digi Yatra introduced in India How to register How to use it What are the benefits gcw

    Digi Yatra introduced in India: How to register? How to use it?

    I murdered Shraddha Walker alone Aaftab Poonawalla confesses during narco test check details AJR

    'I murdered Shraddha Walker alone:' Aaftab Poonawalla confesses during narco test; check details

    In a first two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana gcw

    In a first, two transgender doctors join govt service in Telangana

    My remarks were interpreted differently Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on The Kashmir Files row AJR

    'My remarks were interpreted differently': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on 'The Kashmir Files' row

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, TUN vs FRA: France files complaint with FIFA over Griezmann's disallowed goal against Tunisia-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, TUN vs FRA: France files complaint with FIFA over Griezmann's disallowed goal

    SEXY Siren Pictures Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara oozes oomph in cleavage-revealing black leather swimsuit snt

    SEXY Siren! Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara oozes oomph in cleavage-revealing black leather swimsuit

    Mumbai airport server crash results in long queues check ins affected gcw

    Mumbai airport server crash results in long queues, check-ins affected

    Digi Yatra introduced in India How to register How to use it What are the benefits gcw

    Digi Yatra introduced in India: How to register? How to use it?

    football 'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating Qatar World Cup 2022 exit USA snt

    'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating World Cup 2022 exit

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon