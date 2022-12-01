MCD Elections 2022: Dry day alert issued in Delhi, no liquor sale in capital for 4 days; Check dates

In the wake of the upcoming MCD polls, Delhi will observe "dry days" for three days i.e. from Friday to Sunday, December 4. During this period, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited, the city excise department stated.

A string of dry days have been announced in Delhi as the city prepares for the Municipal Corporation (MCD) elections 2022 on Sunday, December 4. Due to the MCD elections, Delhi will observe dry days from Friday through Sunday during which no alcohol will be sold, according to the city excise department. On Sunday, voters will choose 250 wards for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the nation's capital. On December 7, the votes will be tallied.

It should be mentioned that on Sunday, December 4, Delhi residents will cast their ballots in the MCD elections 2022. Additionally, the excise department has declared that December 7 would be a dry day as the vote-counting will take place on that day.

Total four dry days have been announced in Delhi:

Friday, December 2

Saturday, December 3

Sunday, December 4

Wednesday, December 7

According to a notification issued by Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday, "Dry Days" would be observed from December 2 through December 4 and December 7 in accordance with the requirements of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

The notification further states, “From 17:30 Hours of December 2, 2022 (Friday) to December 4, 2022, up to 17:30 Hours (Sunday), the above shall be observed as 'Dry Days' in addition to the Dry Days.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP, and the Congress will compete against one other in a triangular election. On November 17, the BJP issued a "charge sheet" accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP of breaking its commitments. The BJP earlier on November 25 unveiled its "Sankalp Patra" in preparation for the elections. Adesh Gupta, the leader of the Delhi BJP, read out the 12-point platform and stated that all services provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be made available online via a mobile application.

