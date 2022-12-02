MCD Election 2022: Know total seats, voting & counting schedule, parties in fray, other details

The national capital is gearing up for municipal polls on the weekend. With less than two days to go for polling, campaigning will end in Delhi on Friday. Know all details you need to know.

The nation's capital is preparing for the weekend's municipal elections. The campaigning will come to an end in Delhi on Friday, less than two days before voting. As a preventative step before the election, alcohol sales will also be prohibited throughout the city starting on Friday evening. The placement of EVMs in voting places according to seats is also finished.

After the reunification of the municipal corporation earlier in May of this year, the Delhi MCD elections will be the first municipal election in the national capital. After the number of wards was decreased as a result of the delimitation operation, parties will compete for 250 seats this time instead of the previous 272. 104 of these seats are designated for female candidates alone. There are 42 seats set aside for members of the Scheduled Caste, 21 of which are for SC women.

Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: Dry day alert issued in Delhi, no liquor sale in capital for 4 days; Check dates

All seats will be up for election on Sunday, December 4, 2022. 8 am to 5:30 pm will be the polling hours. On Wednesday, December 7, the votes will be counted, and then the outcome will be announced.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Indian National Congress are expected to compete in the Delhi MCD elections in 2022. On each of the 250 seats, there are candidates from both the BJP and the AAP. 247 candidates have declared for the Congress.

Also Read | MCD election 2022: BJP tops list with most wealthy candidates, reveals report

The Bahujan Samaj Party, which has candidates running for 132 seats, is one of the other major parties running in the Delhi MCD elections. There are 26 candidates running for Sharad Pawar's Nationlist Congress Party (NCP). While the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded 15, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, has 22 candidates.

The BJP has been winning the MCD elections in Delhi for the past 15 years. The AAP won 49 seats in the MCD elections when it first ran in 2017 for office. With 181 seats out of the 272 available, the BJP easily defeated the opposition. Just 31 seats were added to Congress, a decline of more than 60 percent from 2012. The BJP won 43 more seats than it did in 2012 overall.

Also read: MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details