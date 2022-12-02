Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Election 2022: Know total seats, voting & counting schedule, parties in fray, other details

    The national capital is gearing up for municipal polls on the weekend. With less than two days to go for polling, campaigning will end in Delhi on Friday. Know all details you need to know.

    MCD Election 2022 Know total seats voting counting schedule parties in fray other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 7:12 PM IST

    The nation's capital is preparing for the weekend's municipal elections. The campaigning will come to an end in Delhi on Friday, less than two days before voting. As a preventative step before the election, alcohol sales will also be prohibited throughout the city starting on Friday evening. The placement of EVMs in voting places according to seats is also finished. 

    After the reunification of the municipal corporation earlier in May of this year, the Delhi MCD elections will be the first municipal election in the national capital. After the number of wards was decreased as a result of the delimitation operation, parties will compete for 250 seats this time instead of the previous 272. 104 of these seats are designated for female candidates alone. There are 42 seats set aside for members of the Scheduled Caste, 21 of which are for SC women.

    Also Read | MCD Elections 2022: Dry day alert issued in Delhi, no liquor sale in capital for 4 days; Check dates

    All seats will be up for election on Sunday, December 4, 2022. 8 am to 5:30 pm will be the polling hours. On Wednesday, December 7, the votes will be counted, and then the outcome will be announced.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Indian National Congress are expected to compete in the Delhi MCD elections in 2022. On each of the 250 seats, there are candidates from both the BJP and the AAP. 247 candidates have declared for the Congress.

    Also Read | MCD election 2022: BJP tops list with most wealthy candidates, reveals report

    The Bahujan Samaj Party, which has candidates running for 132 seats, is one of the other major parties running in the Delhi MCD elections. There are 26 candidates running for Sharad Pawar's Nationlist Congress Party (NCP). While the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded 15, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, has 22 candidates.

    The BJP has been winning the MCD elections in Delhi for the past 15 years. The AAP won 49 seats in the MCD elections when it first ran in 2017 for office. With 181 seats out of the 272 available, the BJP easily defeated the opposition. Just 31 seats were added to Congress, a decline of more than 60 percent from 2012. The BJP won 43 more seats than it did in 2012 overall.

    Also read: MCD issues licences to 200 restaurants in Delhi to operate open-air dining; check details

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2022, 7:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Breathtaking PM Modi shares Gujarat images captured by EOS-06 satellite AJR

    'Breathtaking': PM Modi shares Gujarat images captured by EOS-06 satellite

    Vizhinjam port row: Adani Group moves Kerala HC; seeks central forces assistance for protection AJR

    Vizhinjam port row: Adani Group moves Kerala HC; seeks central forces assistance for protection

    No mileage as advertised Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation gcw

    No mileage as advertised! Kerala court orders Ford to pay Rs 3 Lakh compensation

    Try for single-party govt: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to voters; promises 'corruption free' MCD - adt

    'Try for single-party govt': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to voters; promises 'corruption free' MCD

    Hackers target 5 AIIMS servers; officials suspect China's involvement AJR

    Hackers target 5 AIIMS servers; officials suspect China's involvement

    Recent Stories

    Breathtaking PM Modi shares Gujarat images captured by EOS-06 satellite AJR

    'Breathtaking': PM Modi shares Gujarat images captured by EOS-06 satellite

    football Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of Qatar World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash snt

    Luis Enrique shockingly admits being unaware of Spain on brink of World Cup 2022 exit during Japan clash

    Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023 Details here gcw

    Maruti Suzuki to increase price across models from January 2023; Details here

    SEXY Pictures: 7 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi turned up the heat in Maldives with bikini looks snt

    SEXY Pictures: 7 times Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi turned up the heat in Maldives with bikini looks

    Vizhinjam port row: Adani Group moves Kerala HC; seeks central forces assistance for protection AJR

    Vizhinjam port row: Adani Group moves Kerala HC; seeks central forces assistance for protection

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon