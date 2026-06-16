NPCIL has successfully installed the 320-tonne Reactor Pressure Vessel at Unit-5 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu. This major milestone marks the beginning of the erection of Nuclear Steam Supply System equipment.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has achieved a major construction milestone at Unit-5 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) in Tamil Nadu with the successful installation of the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) inside the reactor building. The development comes after the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) granted clearance for major equipment erection, allowing installation of key nuclear island equipment to begin. The milestone marks an important transition in the construction of the unit.

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According to a statement by NPCIL, the Reactor Pressure Vessel, which weighs around 320 tonnes, is considered the heart of a nuclear power plant, as it houses the reactor core where nuclear fission takes place. "The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has reached a major construction milestone at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) Unit-5 with the successful erection of the Reactor Pressure Vessel (RPV) inside the reactor building," the statement read.

Engineering Excellence and Project Progress

The public sector company said the installation was carried out using advanced heavy-lift cranes and reflected engineering excellence, detailed planning and adherence to strict safety and quality standards. "This achievement also signifies the beginning of the erection of Nuclear Steam Supply System (NSSS) equipment, marking significant progress in Unit-5," the statement added.

NPCIL said the milestone reflected close cooperation between the corporation and Russia's Atomstroyexport (ASE), highlighting the importance of international collaboration in India's nuclear energy programme. The Kudankulam project remains one of India's most important clean energy initiatives.

Kudankulam's Role in India's Clean Energy Goals

NPCIL said Units 1 and 2 are already generating electricity at rated capacity and have together produced nearly 130 billion units of power, helping avoid around 112 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. "As Units 3, 4, 5, and 6 progress through advanced and ongoing stages of construction, the Kudankulam site is steadily moving towards its full potential of 6,000 MWe installed capacity, reinforcing India's long-term commitment to reliable, clean, and sustainable energy," the statement said.

NPCIL described the achievement as more than an engineering milestone, saying it reflected India's vision for energy security, environmental responsibility and sustainable development under the Nuclear Energy Mission for Viksit Bharat.

Strengthening Indo-Russian Nuclear Partnership

The development comes amid growing India-Russia cooperation in the nuclear energy sector. Speaking on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that bilateral trade between India and Russia could reach USD 100 billion in the coming years. Referring to cooperation in the nuclear sector, Putin said, "We are not only talking about our plans in energy, including nuclear energy. Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) is now being constructed."

Earlier on May 2, the AERB granted permission for major equipment erection at Units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam project. NPCIL had then described the clearance as a significant step forward for India's nuclear energy programme.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also highlighted the importance of the project earlier this year, saying, "Russia is our foremost partner in civil nuclear energy and the Kudankulam nuclear project is a stellar example."

India aims to increase its nuclear power generation capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047, with Kudankulam expected to play a major role in achieving that target. Once all six reactors become operational, the plant will have a total installed capacity of 6,000 MWe, making it one of the country's largest nuclear power facilities. (ANI)