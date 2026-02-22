A massive fire at an electronics warehouse in Hubballi caused losses worth crores. This follows another recent major fire at a waste oil godown in Tumkur's industrial area. Firefighters worked for hours to control both blazes.

Fire at Hubballi Electronics Warehouse

A fire broke out this afternoon at an electronics warehouse on Kusugal road due to a short circuit. The fire at Trinity Marketing and Zedok Enterprises' warehouse caused losses running into crores of rupees. Over five fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which raged for more than four hours in the sprawling godown. Further details on the incident are awaited as the relief efforts continue.

Another Blaze in Tumkur Industrial Area

Earlier this month, a major fire broke out at a waste oil and junk godown in the Vasant Narasapura Phase-1 Industrial Area of Tumkur Taluk, officials said. According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at a warehouse storing industrial waste. The godown is reported to be owned by a Delhi-based industrialist, RK Impression, and is linked to an industrial unit operating in the area.

The blaze spread rapidly due to oil drums stored on the premises. Fire officials said thick smoke rose as the fire burned for more than two hours, causing panic among nearby industrial units. Firefighters from Tumkur and Shira Nagar rushed to the scene and had considerable difficulty bringing the flames under control due to highly flammable materials stored in the warehouse. No casualties had been reported in the incident till then. (ANI)