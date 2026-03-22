A fire completely gutted a scrap godown in Indore's Banganga area on Sunday. No casualties were reported, but nearby residents were evacuated. The owner estimates losses around Rs 30-32 lakhs. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in the Banganga area on Sanwer Road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday, but no one was injured, according to officials. The fire reportedly started in a scrap warehouse, and firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames.

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The incident occurred at approximately 12:13 p.m. Due to the intensity of the fire and the presence of staff quarters nearby, authorities evacuated people from the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. Before the fire could be brought under control, the warehouse was completely gutted. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Owner Estimates Heavy Losses

Speaking about the incident, the owner of the scrap godown, Aslam Ghauri, said that the fire broke out suddenly and caused heavy losses, but no casualties were reported. "Fire broke out suddenly. I don't know how this happened. The loss must be around Rs 30-32 lakhs. Plastic was kept here. There is no loss of life," he said.

He further said that people nearby helped in controlling the situation and informed the fire brigade. "Everybody came out when they got to know about the fire. Everyone helped in controlling the fire and called the fire brigade," he added.

Evacuation and Fire Control Efforts

Fire brigade Sub-Inspector Shivnarayan Sharma said that multiple fire tenders were deployed, including support from nearby stations, to control the blaze. "We received information that a fire broke out at a scrap warehouse. We called fire brigade vehicles from other stations as well. It was a huge fire, and there were workers' residential quarters nearby, so we ensured that no one was harmed. We first evacuated all the workers and also removed gas cylinders from their houses. After that, we controlled the fire. A total of five fire brigade vehicles were used. We have also called a JCB, with the help of which we will go inside and check the debris," he said.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. (ANI)