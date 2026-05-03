A major fire destroyed a plastic pipe warehouse in Malegaon, causing damage worth lakhs. Firefighters managed to control the blaze. The article also notes other recent fires in a Bhiwandi dyeing factory and a Mumbai Central chawl, with no casualties.

Major Fire Engulfs Malegaon Warehouse

A major fire broke out at a plastic pipe manufacturing warehouse in the Khadda Jin area of Malegaon on Sunday, causing extensive property damage.

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Plastic pipes worth several lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes in the blaze that erupted at the warehouse of a plastic pipe manufacturing company.

The Malegaon Fire Department rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after a strenuous operation. Further details are awaited.

Other Recent Fire Incidents Reported

Earlier in April, a fire broke out in a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi's Nadi Naka area, and no casualties were reported. Bhiwandi Fire Officer Parveen More, speaking to reporters, said, "There was a fire in a factory named Akash Dyeing; the fire has been extinguished."

Earlier on that day, a fire incident was reported near D B Marg, Opp Reliance Mall, Mumbai Central. The fire was confined to various shops and rooms in a chawl with no injuries reported. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) staff, and BMC's Ward staff were mobilised to the scene.

Speaking on the incident, Congress MLA Amin Patel said the blaze is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit. "A fire broke out around 10:30-10:45 pm. Initially, it seemed to be a small fire caused by an electrical short circuit. However, there are many small shops and people in the area. The residential portion upstairs was vacant, and the building was already in a somewhat dangerous condition. Significant damage has occurred, although fortunately, there have been no casualties," he said, talking to ANI. (ANI)