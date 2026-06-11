A massive fire erupted at a cardboard storage and recycling facility in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu, triggered by an electrical short circuit. The blaze destroyed large quantities of cardboard and chemical boxes, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

Major Fire at Ranipet Cardboard Unit

A major fire broke out at a cardboard storage and recycling unit in VC Mottur, Ranipet, on Thursday, due to an electrical short circuit, creating panic in the area.

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According to sources, the incident occurred at a private enterprise, where old cardboard materials and chemical boxes were stored. The fire is believed to have started following an electrical malfunction, causing the highly combustible cardboard and chemical containers to catch fire rapidly.

Locals who noticed the blaze immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services Department and the police. More than five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control.

The fire destroyed a large quantity of stored cardboard materials and chemical boxes, reducing them to ashes. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Senior police officials, including Ranipet District Superintendent of Police Sibin and Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanagaraj, visited the site to assess the situation. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

The incident caused considerable concern among locals and highlighted the risks associated with storing combustible materials and chemicals in industrial units.

Similar Incident Averted in Thoothukudi

Earlier in May, in a separate incident, a major mishap was averted after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, with prompt action by fire and rescue personnel preventing significant damage to the building.

According to officials from the Thoothukudi District Fire and Rescue Services, the fire was triggered due to an electrical leakage that led to a short circuit at a newly constructed commercial complex on VE Road in the urban area of Thoothukudi. Officials said the electrical leakage occurred in the morning hours, after which wires surrounding the building caught fire and the blaze spread rapidly, causing panic in the locality.

On receiving information, fire and rescue personnel from the Thoothukudi District Fire Service rushed to the spot and immediately initiated firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control swiftly, preventing it from spreading further and averting a major accident in the busy commercial area.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, officials stated. Authorities are assessing the extent of damage caused to the building and nearby electrical infrastructure following the incident. (ANI)