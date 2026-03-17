A major fire erupted on Monday evening in Tirupati's Auto Nagar, engulfing several shops. Officials reported that the flames spread rapidly, completely gutting two waste shops. Fire department personnel have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

A major fire broke out on Monday evening at the Auto Nagar area of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, engulfing several shops.

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According to the officials, the flames quickly spread from one shop to another, engulfing nearby shops. Due to the intensity of the fire, two waste shops were completely gutted.

Upon receiving the information, fire department personnel rushed to the spot and initiated the dousing operations. Further details are awaited.

Recent Cuttack Hospital Fire

Recently, a tragic fire incident at the Trauma Care Centre of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha's Cuttack claimed the lives of 12 patients.

The incident occurred at the SCB Medical College and Hospital's Trauma Care ICU centre in Cuttack on early hour on Monday. (ANI)