A major explosion took place at the RP Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. The district collector has confirmed the incident and said that rescue operations are currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

A major explosion occurred at the RP Fireworks Factory at Moorthynaickenpatti near Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Sunday. Virudhunagar Collector NO Sukhaputra confirmed the incident and said rescue operations are currently underway at the site. There have been no reports of any casualties so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)