20 Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MPs, led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extended support to the NDA, a move aimed at bypassing anti-defection laws, sparking a huge political row.

A major political churn has gripped West Bengal politics as 20 Lok Sabha MPs of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extended support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This high-stakes manoeuvre, executed to navigate the complexities of the anti-defection law, has effectively realigned the strength of the TMC.

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On June 14, the rebel faction, led by senior parliamentarian Sudip Bandyopadhyay, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to submit a formal request for separate seating arrangements. By merging with the NCPI, the group claims to have bypassed the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Under the anti-defection law, a merger is permissible if at least two-thirds of a legislative party joins another. With 20 MPs in their camp, the rebels assert they have comfortably exceeded this threshold.

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India, a Tripura-based party, has suddenly been into the national limelight. Despite its limited organisational footprint, the party has welcomed the influx of high-profile leaders, with national organising secretary Shantanu Dey stating that he is eager to see the party grow and work in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

TMC, Congress Slam 'Shameful' Move

Reacting to the development, West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul said the party was not concerned about individual political decisions and remained focused on governance and development in the state. "We're not interested in whether they leave the TMC or join another party. We've given our commitment to take Bengal forward. That's a huge task. We're focused on that," she said, adding that the government's priority was to take Bengal forward. She further said that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections would be held after Durga Puja and alleged that several Trinamool leaders were distancing themselves from the party, while also criticising the previous state government over welfare delivery issues.

Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh launched a sharp attack on the rebels, questioning the legitimacy of the merger and alleging that the BJP had effectively shut its doors on the defecting MPs. "The real point is that the BJP didn't induct; it shut doors. They are guests who are welcome but not inside their house," he said, claiming that the MPs were in touch with BJP leaders and visiting their residences but were instead being routed through an unfamiliar political platform. He further questioned the internal structure and recognition of the NCPI, alleging that the process of induction lacked clarity and transparency and calling the development "shameful for democracy". "This is shameful for democracy," he added.

In a similar vein, TMC MP Saugata Roy also strongly criticised the move, alleging that the merger was a deliberate attempt to bypass the anti-defection law. "It is sad. TMC MPs have joined an unknown party. They have lost their honour; what can I say?" he said, adding that NCPI was an unrecognised and obscure political outfit with negligible electoral presence and questioning the credibility of the entire exercise.

Adding a sharp opposition reaction, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the development was a "huge tragedy" for democracy and accused the MPs of abandoning ideology for power. "This is a huge tragedy, a disgusting and low blow on democracy, a slap on it," he said, adding that the MPs had joined politics out of "greed for power" and lacked ideological commitment. "It is hilarious that the party, which did not even exist, in a way, which was only registered, now has these many MPs all of a sudden. Is this a joke?" he said, further alleging that voters had been "cheated" and claiming that such moves undermined democratic norms.

Rebels Cite Lack of Internal Democracy

On the other hand, defending the development, rebel TMC MP Arup Chakraborty questioned the leadership structure within the party and argued that political organisations cannot function under a single individual or family. "Was it Didi standing for election, or was it us? Whom did the public vote for?" he said, adding that elected representatives, not party leadership alone, reflect the mandate of the people and alleging that there was a lack of internal democracy within the TMC. He further said, "A party doesn't belong to just one person or household. It belongs to everyone."

Adding further justification, another rebel MP, Asit Kumar Mal, said the decision was taken in the interest of public welfare and regional development. "20 Lok Sabha MPs have signed to form a group dedicated to the best interests of the people and regional development," he said, adding that government programmes should be supported for the benefit of people. He further remarked that the party's organisational structure had weakened, making it difficult to function effectively within the TMC framework, adding, "The TMC no longer seems to exist, so the question of being able to work for development while remaining in the party does not arise."

However, rebel MP Satabdi Roy took a cautious stance, refusing to elaborate on the developments and indicating that clarity would emerge during the upcoming Parliament session. "The next session is in July. Then we will see what would happen," she said.

Wider Fallout and Official Scrutiny

Meanwhile, NCPI founder Shantanu Dey welcomed the merger, stating that he came to know about the development through media reports and social media. "I got to know about this from social media and the news. I welcome them to hold talks with me," he said, adding openness to discussions with the newly joined MPs. He further stated that the party supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and intended to work with the NDA for national development, adding, "We support PM Modi and wish to work with the NDA for the nation."

Within the TMC, internal tensions further escalated as MP Mala Roy confirmed that all 20 MPs had merged with NCPI and said senior leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay would provide further details on the organisational position going forward. "All of us merged with it yesterday," she said, adding that further clarity would come from senior leadership.

At the same time, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said the final decision on recognition of the breakaway group rested with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, adding that once examined, appropriate parliamentary arrangements, including seating allocation, would be decided.

Adding to the political confrontation, BJP MP Soumitra Khan said the party would abide by whatever decision is taken by the central leadership regarding any possible alignment involving NCPI and the NDA. "Whatever the central leadership says, we will follow that," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the developments reflected deeper internal weaknesses within the TMC and raised serious questions about political accountability and ideology. She said the large-scale exit of MPs highlighted a moral and political responsibility and questioned whether leaders were prioritising public service or personal political interests. "There is a certain moral political responsibility regarding the ideology you represent," she said.

In another reaction, BJP leader and Telangana High Court advocate Karuna Sagar said the split indicated growing dissent within the TMC and pointed to a deepening leadership crisis, but emphasised that any such merger or split must strictly comply with constitutional provisions, particularly the anti-defection law. "The constitutional validity for the split and merger should be strictly adhered to," he said.

Mahua Moitra Accuses Sudip Bandyopadhyay of 'Gaddari'

Further, TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a sharp attack on senior party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, accusing him of political betrayal amid the ongoing internal turmoil, saying, "Dada... you faked illness to fly to Delhi to do gaddari!"

Meanwhile, the breakaway MPs have reportedly formed a separate bloc in the Lok Sabha and are seeking formal recognition as a distinct group, while also demanding separate seating arrangements in Parliament, claiming they represent the "real TMC".

(ANI)