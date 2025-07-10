Nikhil, the main accused in the Majnu Ka Tila double murder, has been arrested in Haldwani. He killed his former live-in partner Sonal and an infant girl over suspicion, revenge, and a history of personal conflict.

A 22-year-old woman named Sonal and a six-month-old girl named Yashika were found murdered on July 8, Tuesday, in a house in Majnu Ka Tila, north Delhi. Police later confirmed that the killer was Sonal’s former live-in partner, Nikhil. Nikhil has been arrested from Uttarakhand as he was planning to flee India.

The brutal murders were carried out with a surgical blade and the accused fled the city soon after committing the crime. A case was registered and a massive manhunt was launched.

Accused arrested in Haldwani while planning to flee to Nepal

Nikhil was arrested on Wednesday in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, while trying to arrange money to escape to Nepal through the Banbasa border. Acting on a tip-off, police set a trap near Sangam Cinema and caught him while he was trying to meet a contact, reports the Times of India.

After the murders, Nikhil boarded a train to Ranikhet but got off midway at Bareilly. He then hitched rides from strangers to reach Haldwani. There, he contacted a man named Rahul, who helped him find a place to hide in a nearby village.

Relationship turned violent after breakup and abortion

Sonal and Nikhil first met in Haldwani in 2023 and began a live-in relationship. In 2024, Sonal gave birth to a child, which the couple reportedly sold for Rs 2 lakh to someone in Uttarakhand, as they were not married. Later, they moved to Wazirabad in Delhi.

Their relationship became troubled. Sonal left Nikhil and began staying with a family friend, Durgesh, along with Durgesh's infant daughter Yashika, the TOI report said.

Nikhil suspected Sonal was having an affair with Durgesh and was upset about Sonal aborting their second child despite his objections.

The day of the murder

On the day of the incident, Durgesh and his wife had gone to pick up their elder daughter from school. Nikhil took this opportunity to visit the house where Sonal and the infant were staying.

According to police, an argument broke out, and Nikhil attacked Sonal with a surgical blade, killing her. He then stabbed and killed the six-month-old girl, who was Durgesh’s daughter. Police say he did this as revenge, blaming Durgesh for the abortion of his own unborn child.

Victim had recorded fear for her life

Durgesh told the police that Sonal had been receiving threats from Nikhil for weeks. She had even made a video expressing fear for her life. He also claimed that Nikhil was blackmailing Sonal with private images and had warned her several times.

Police investigation and next steps

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed the sequence of events and the arrest. He said that the investigation will now focus on gathering evidence, tracing the people involved in helping Nikhil flee, and checking the child sale claim from 2024.

Nikhil is now in police custody and is being questioned.