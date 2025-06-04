Three young women were murdered in Delhi by possessive partners driven by jealousy and control. Experts link the rising violence in relationships to unchecked obsession, emotional instability, and the toxic influence of social media.

Delhi has witnessed a disturbing trend in recent months. The brutal murders of three young women, all victims of obsessive, possessive partners who claimed to love them made headlines recently.

21-year-old Komal, 19-year-old Vijaylaxmi, and 18-year-old Mehek Jain lost their lives in horrifying acts of violence allegedly committed by men they were romantically involved with, reports the Times of India. In all three cases, the perpetrators were fuelled by jealousy, control, and anger. Their negative emotions were intensified by their partners' interactions on social media, particularly Instagram.

The three cases that shocked the capital

Komal was strangled and her body dumped in the Chhawla canal on March 12.

Vijaylaxmi was stabbed to death by her 20-year-old boyfriend in the Delhi Cantonment area on April 7.

Mehek Jain was stabbed and set on fire in Mehrauli on June 2.

All three accused suspected the young women of being involved with other men, often basing their assumptions on Instagram posts or online interactions.

Instagram: A digital window into obsession

Delhi Police investigators noted a disturbing pattern that Instagram acted as a trigger. The accused closely monitored their partners' online activity, misinterpreting friendly interactions or posts as signs of infidelity.

Officers believe the constant exposure to online content intensified feelings of insecurity and jealousy, leading to violent confrontations and ultimately, murder.

According to investigators quoted by TOI, “the ability to track someone 24/7 through social media gives a false sense of control and when that control slips, it explodes.”

What mental health experts say

Psychiatrists warn that this wave of toxic relationships among young couples reflects deeper emotional and psychological issues.

“We’re seeing a rise in delusional disorder, particularly the subtype linked to jealousy and infidelity,” TOI quoted Dr Nimesh Desai, senior consultant psychiatrist and former director of IHBAS.

He explained that while such individuals may appear normal in other areas of life, they exhibit 'focused pathology', an intense, irrational suspicion towards their partner, often without any evidence.

Desai added that today’s youth are navigating relationships with low tolerance, high frustration, and an increasing inability to handle rejection. This leads to obsessive attachment and emotional instability which is a deadly mix when left unchecked.

When silence turns dangerous

Dr Jitendra Nagpal, psychiatrist and life skills expert, highlighted the emotional isolation victims often feel.

“Even in close circles, many don’t speak up about emotional abuse or toxic patterns. There’s shame, fear of judgement, and a belief that they must handle it alone,” he said.

He stressed the urgent need for safe spaces where young people in troubled relationships can express their fears and seek help. According to him, emotional impulsivity and unchecked possessiveness are red flags that often escalate to violence if ignored.

Recognising red flags before it’s too late

Both doctors agree that early warning signs of controlling or abusive behaviour such as constant monitoring, irrational jealousy, isolation from friends, and extreme mood swings should not be dismissed.

They urge families, schools, and peers to watch for these signs and intervene early. Education on healthy relationship boundaries, mental health support, and greater awareness through public campaigns are key to prevention.

The murders of Komal, Vijaylaxmi, and Mehek are heartbreaking reminders of how love, when twisted by control and jealousy, can turn deadly. As digital lives blur emotional boundaries, experts stress the urgent need for awareness, support, and mental health education, before more lives are lost.