Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday claimed that Central Government joint secretaries are forming secret WhatsApp groups with micro observers to allegedly manipulate voter lists in West Bengal. TMC MP Moitra, along with a five-member AITC delegation including West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, TMC leader Pratima Mondal, TMC MP Partha Bhowmick, and West Bengal Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu, met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal to raise the issue.

Moitra Details 'Secret WhatsApp Groups'

Speaking to the media, Moitra referenced Supreme Court guidelines, emphasising that micro observers are non-statutory positions meant only to assist Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs (AEROs). She further accused the Central Government's joint secretaries of creating secret WhatsApp groups and allegedly asking micro-observers to delete voters.

"We have finished a meeting with the CEO of West Bengal, and the delegation of the TMC came to raise some very important issues. The most important issue is that even after clear-cut guidelines of the Supreme Court, the role of observers who are central government joint secretaries who have come to Bengal continues to make secret WhatsApp groups with micro observers," Moitra said.

"As you know, the Supreme Court made it very clear that micro observers are non-statutory positions and their only role is to assist EROs and AEROs. In spite of that, these role observers, specifically a Mr Murugan, have made these secret WhatsApp groups and are issuing wrong directions to MOs, asking them to delete voters," she added She urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that every eligible voter remains on the electoral rolls.

Criticism Over Suspension of Officers

Moitra also criticised the suspension of seven West Bengal officers without a show-cause notice, arguing that they should get a chance to defend.

"Now, the motive of the election commission cannot be sadistic, cannot be a sadistic motive to punish an ERO or an AERO. The motive of the election commission should be to make sure that every valid voter remains on the rolls. So in cases where the hearing is complete and the document is given, they must ensure that these documents, that the portal is opened for these one-lakh-plus cases to be uploaded," she added.

"They have suspended seven West Bengal officers without a show cause. Even a criminal, even a murderer, is allowed a defence or is allowed a show cause. In law, without a show cause, you cannot suspend. No rules of service allow this...," she added. (ANI)