According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a total of Rs. 641.34 crore will be transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the bank accounts of 68,39,592 eligible women beneficiaries across the state on January 30.

About Mahtari Vandan Yojana

Mahtari Vandan Yojana was launched by the Chhattisgarh Government on March 01, 2024, to make women "economically empowered and self-reliant".

As per the Chhattisgarh CMO, under this welfare scheme, married women aged 21 and above receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs. 1,000, enabling them to meet their daily needs and lead lives of dignity and security.

The CMO noted that since the inception of the scheme, a total of Rs. 14,954.42 crore has already been transferred directly into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries through 23 instalments. This system has ensured "financial transparency and efficiency" while emerging as a strong and impactful initiative in the direction of women's empowerment.

With the release of Rs. 641.34 crore as the 24th instalment, the total amount disbursed under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana will rise to Rs. 15,595.77 crore, reflecting the state government's "strong commitment towards women's welfare and empowerment", the release stated. It added that lakhs of women across Chhattisgarh are directly benefitting from the scheme in a timely and transparent manner.

Foundation Laid for Chitrotpala International Film City

In a separate development, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also laid the foundation stone for the Chitrotpala International Film City and Tribal and Cultural Convention Centre in Naya Raipur. The project marks a significant step towards establishing Chhattisgarh as a hub for cinema, culture, and creative industries.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony (Bhoomi Poojan) was held in the presence of senior ministers, legislators, and officials of the Chhattisgarh government, along with representatives from the film and creative industries. Veteran filmmaker Anil Sharma also attended the event, extending industry support to the project.

According to a release, the project, touted to be India's first world-class, fully equipped Film City, is created by Tarun Rathi, developed by Rajnandini Entertainment Ltd( REL) and Indradeep Infra Ltd., with the vision of building a future-ready, end-to-end destination for cinema, culture and creative industries. (ANI)