Heavy rains have caused flood concerns across states. The Ganga is at its warning mark in Haridwar, while Assam continues to face severe floods. Himachal Pradesh is under an orange alert, and Uttarakhand's rivers are also rising above warning levels.

Continuous heavy rainfall across several states has triggered flood concerns, with the Ganga river reaching the warning mark at Bhimgoda Barrage in Haridwar, while Assam continues to grapple with severe floods and Himachal Pradesh remains under an orange alert for heavy rain.

Flood Alert in Uttarakhand

The water level of the Ganga River has reached the warning mark at Bhimgoda Barrage in Haridwar due to continuous heavy rainfall in the area. Junior Engineer of the Irrigation Department, Haridwar, Harish Prasad said that the current water discharge at Bhimgoda Barrage is 140,948 cusecs, while the water level stands at 292.70 metres.

"The water discharge at our Bhimgoda Barrage is currently 140,948 cusecs, and the water level stands at 292.70 meters. Our alert level is 293 meters, while the danger mark is 294 meters. Given the continuous rainfall in the mountains, a rise in the water level here is inevitable," he told ANI.

"Our flood monitoring posts are continuously relaying information about the rising water levels to the administration and senior officials. Additionally, public announcements are being made in the villages along the banks of the River Ganga, warning people not to venture near the river," he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the prevailing state situation in a high-level meeting with Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, following the India Meteorological Department's orange alert across multiple districts and continuous heavy rainfall since Monday night. The Chief Minister sought a detailed assessment of rainfall across the state, the situation in various districts, road blockages, river water levels, waterlogging, ongoing relief and rescue operations and the preparedness of the administration to deal with any emergency.

Amid continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen above the warning mark, prompting the district administration to issue a high alert and direct officials to remain on maximum vigilance. Authorities have advised residents living along the riverbanks to shift to safer locations if required and instructed all concerned departments to remain prepared to deal with any possible natural disaster.

In view of the India Meteorological Department's weather alert, the district administration has instructed all officials to maintain heightened vigilance across their respective areas. The administration has also directed all concerned departments to remain fully prepared to deal with any potential natural disaster and ensure that relief and rescue teams are on standby with all necessary resources. Elaborating on the ground situation, Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, stated that prior preparations were made following early orange alerts.

Assam Battles Severe Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that post-mortem examinations for flood victims would be waived off, saying the government's response to the ongoing crisis must be driven by compassion rather than bureaucracy, as the state continues to grapple with floods.

"During a crisis, our response must be guided by compassion, not bureaucracy. I have directed that post-mortems be waived off for flood victims to spare families further anguish. Ex-gratia assistance will be released at the earliest, with no avoidable procedural delays," the CM said on X.

The announcement comes as Assam continues to battle a severe flood crisis that has swept through Upper Assam. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 4.45 lakh people across six districts remain affected by floods. As many as 631 villages are inundated, while 184 relief camps and distribution centres are sheltering nearly 28,700 people.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday urged the Centre to announce a special relief package for Assam, which was hit by devastating floods.

Heavy Rain Lashes Himachal Pradesh

Heavy overnight rainfall lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with Shimla waking up to dense fog on Tuesday that significantly reduced visibility. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall over the next four hours across Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una districts, with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain likely in some areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious as wet weather continues across the state. The IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for the next four days, warning of heavy rainfall across parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a post on X, said that continuous heavy rainfall since last night had disrupted normal life in various districts of the state.

Gujarat Announces Relief for Traders

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken a sensitive and pro-business decision in the interest of Ahmedabad's trade, commerce, and service sector. At the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, a significant decision was taken to provide financial relief to small and big traders, street vendors, and shopkeepers who suffered losses due to the recent heavy rains in Ahmedabad.

According to a press release, Government Spokesperson and Minister Jitu Vaghani announced that, following the model adopted for Surat, a financial rehabilitation assistance package has been approved for traders, hawkers, and shopkeepers affected by the heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad district and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area.