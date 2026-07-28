Union Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated 'Sahakar Bhavan', the new HQ of The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank, stating it will be a medium to realise PM Modi's 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' vision for rural economic upliftment.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' campaign, the newly constructed 'Sahakar Bhavan', the headquarters of The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank Ltd., was virtually inaugurated by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

On the occasion, Amit Shah said that the transformative initiatives introduced in the cooperative sector under the guidance of the Prime Minister have strengthened and advanced the rural cooperative sector. He added that the newly constructed 'Sahakar Bhavan' of The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank will become an important medium for realising the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi', according to a release from Gujarat CMO.

Shah on Cooperative Modernisation and Growth

Congratulating the Bank Chairman Jitubhai Lal and the entire Board of Directors, he further said that this modern building is not just a structure but will become a centre for the economic upliftment of farmers, animal husbandry-related farmers, and the rural community across the Halar region. He emphasised that if any cooperative bank is to be strengthened, it is essential to modernise it, and for that, its headquarters must be equipped with all modern facilities. He congratulated the bank management for providing advanced technology-based services in accordance with the standards prescribed by the RBI and NABARD.

He stated that the bank, which was established in 1959 with a modest deposit of only Rs. 2.5 lakh, is today conducting an impressive annual business of over Rs 2,154 crore, serving as a living example of the strength of the cooperative sector and the trust of the people. The bank, which currently operates 40 branches, will in the coming years expand its reach to every village in Jamnagar district, bringing all types of cooperative societies and unions under its fold to further strengthen and expand the cooperative sector. He said that the creation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation by the Prime Minister and the reforms introduced in the cooperative sector have given new momentum to the rural economy, the release said.

CM Patel on Cooperative Sector's Economic Role

Participating virtually from Gandhinagar during the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the banking and financial sector has a vital role to play in achieving the goal of making India the world's third-largest economy during Modi 3.0. Following the establishment of the separate Ministry of Cooperation, the cooperative sector has become stronger and more transparent under the leadership of Union Minister Amit Shah. Cooperative banks are the 'big banks for the common people', which have financially empowered the poor, the underprivileged, labourers, and farmers through service societies, credit societies and women's societies.

Modern services such as micro ATMs, Bank Mitras and digital banking have further strengthened public confidence in banking services in rural areas. Referring to the commendable performance of The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank, he added that nearly 97 per cent of the bank's total lending has been extended exclusively to agriculture and allied sectors. He further noted that the bank's Net NPA of zero per cent reflects its efficient and effective loan management as well as the unwavering trust of its customers, the release noted.

Leaders Praise Government's Cooperative Reforms

Addressing the gathering, Forest and Environment Minister Arjunbhai Modhwadia said that revolutionary decisions have been taken in the cooperative sector under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Cooperative societies across villages have been digitised. The State Government has firmly stood by farmers, providing assistance of over Rs. 11,500 crore to farmers affected by excessive rainfall and ensuring adequate procurement at the Minimum Support Price to help them move towards greater prosperity.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Member of Parliament Poonamben Maadam, former Cabinet Minister and MLA Raghavjibhai Patel, Mulubhai Bera, and Gujarat State Co-operative Bank Chairman Ajaybhai Patel also addressed the gathering. They highlighted the development of the cooperative sector under the strong leadership of the Central and State Governments and the significant role played by The Jamnagar District Co-operative Bank in the upliftment of farmers, the release noted.

On this occasion, Chairman of The District Co-operative Bank Jitubhai Lal welcomed the dignitaries and presented a detailed overview of the bank's operations, while Maulik Hathi delivered the vote of thanks.

About the New 'Sahakar Bhavan'

Notably, the newly constructed 'Sahakar Bhavan', built over an area of 25,000 square feet at an estimated cost of Rs. 25 crore, is equipped with all modern banking facilities. The building includes meeting and training rooms, a conference room, dedicated dormitory rest rooms for farmers, a kitchen, a dining hall and a Kisan hostel, the release said.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Education Rivabaa Jadeja, Mayor Monikaben Vyas, District Panchayat President Ranjanben Jivani, District Collector PB Pandya, Municipal Commissioner, District Development Officer Nisha, District Bank Managing Director Dharamshibhai Chaniyara, MLAs Divyeshbhai Akbari and Meghjibhai Chavda, leading dignitaries Binaben Kothari, Mayurbhai Gadhvi, Brijrajsinh Jadeja, Chimanbhai Sapariya, Dr Vinubhai Bhanderi, Mukundbhai Sabhaya, Baldevsinh Jadeja, CR Jadeja, along with a large number of farmers and citizens. (ANI)