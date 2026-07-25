The Mahila Congress held a black-clad protest in Thiruvananthapuram over the arrest of Rahul Gandhi and the NEET paper leak row. Police used water cannons to disperse the march. MP Jebi Mather demanded the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Mahila Congress on Saturday staged a black-clad protest march to Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram over the arrest of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

Speaking during the protest, Congress MP Jebi Mather said Mahila Congress workers had marched and demonstrated in solidarity with students and Rahul Gandhi. "For hours together, women of Kerala, the members of Mahila Congress of Kerala marched and protested in front of Raj Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. We demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, and though he is a culprit, the student movement cannot be stopped. We stand in solidarity with the students and Rahul Gandhi," Mather alleged. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters as they marched towards Lok Bhavan.

Congress demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Earlier on Friday, Congress MP Jebi Mather launched a scathing attack on the Central government amid the ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leak, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. She asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "shaken" by the intensity of the agitation.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader stated that the government's recent actions, including midnight video messages and emergency cabinet meetings, are signs of panic rather than a genuine solution. "Narendra Modi is a reflection that the Prime Minister is shaken, and the cabinet meeting which they are saying today is also a reflection that they are jittery. But just because they have come out with a midnight video saying strict action will be taken, or they are coming out with a cabinet meeting where they are going to say that tough action will be taken, is not sufficient. That's not our demand; that's not the demand of the students. That is not what is expected," Mather said.

Asserting that Congress would settle for nothing less than the removal of the Education Minister from the Union Cabinet, she said, "What is expected is Prime Minister should sack Dharmendra Pradhan. Dharmendra Pradhan should resign; he should not be part of that cabinet meeting anymore; he should step down, and the Prime Minister and the government should ensure that he is sacked."Mather also commented on climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his fast, clarifying that while they respect his individual decision, Congress and the student community will continue their struggle without any compromise. (ANI)