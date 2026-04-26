RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, at an ABVP event in Nagpur, highlighted the need to combine Bhakti (devotion), Gyan (knowledge), and Karma (action) for social welfare, warning that knowledge without devotion can be destructive and mischievous.

Addressing a gathering in Nagpur on Saturday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat underscored the vital necessity of integrating Bhakti (devotion) with Gyan (knowledge) and Karma (action) to achieve meaningful social welfare. Speaking at the "Priya Yashwant Rao" programme, organised by ABVP Vidarbha Prant to commemorate the birth centenary of Yashwantrao Kelkar, Bhagwat noted that without a foundational sense of devotion, knowledge can become destructive and action can become disorganised.

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The 'Triveni' for Social Welfare

Bhagwat described the confluence of knowledge, action, and devotion as a Triveni (a sacred meeting of three rivers) essential for "Lok Sangraha," the gathering and upliftment of society. He asserted that devotion gives strength and direction to both power and knowledge.

"Knowledge without devotion is not useful; it becomes mischievous. Action without devotion lacks order," Bhagwat remarked. He explained that Bhakti determines the ultimate purpose of one's labour, ensuring that effort is channelled toward the greater good rather than selfish or chaotic ends.

India's Resilience and Eternal Values

Reflecting on India's resilience, the RSS chief referenced the famous poetic sentiment that "there is something about our identity that never fades" (Kuch baat hai ki hasti mit-ti nahi hamari). He attributed this endurance to a tradition of identifying eternal truths and living by them.

"Our country's tradition started in ancient times and continues today. Navigating through periods of adversity to build organisations was possible only because of these eternal values. Those same values will now help us navigate through times of favorability," said Bhagwat.

Core Methodology: 'Manushya Nirman'

Bhagwat highlighted that while different organisations under the RSS umbrella have varying programs and styles, their core methodology (Karya Paddhati) remains identical: Manushya Nirman (the making of a human being). He urged activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to remember that their primary task, amidst all their activities, is to build a specific type of character and life.

He defined the core methodology as "creating oneself and then creating others" based on a foundation of intimacy and friendship. Bhagwat pointed to the life of Yashwantrao Kelkar as a personification of this methodology, urging workers to draw inspiration from his commitment to building both individuals and the organisation.

The Chief concluded by stating that when individuals mould their lives according to these traditions and remain active in society, the continuity of India's cultural heritage remains "Akshun" (unbroken and eternal).