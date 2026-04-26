AAP's Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Kolkata to join the TMC campaign for the final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, strengthening the INDIA bloc's front against the BJP and providing a boost to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Strengthening the "INDIA" bloc alliance on the ground, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Kolkata on Saturday night to officially join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) campaign trail.

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Kejriwal's arrival follows a record-breaking 92% voter turnout in the first phase and comes just days before the second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, scheduled for April 29, 2026. Kejriwal's visit is seen as a significant boost for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as the TMC faces a high-decibel challenge from the BJP.

Kejriwal to Focus on Urban Electorate

The AAP chief's presence in Kolkata signals a unified front against the central government, with a specific focus on urban constituencies and the "Special Intensive Revision" (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has become a major flashpoint in the state. With 142 seats in and around Kolkata and southern Bengal going to the polls on Wednesday, the second phase is expected to be the "decider" for the 294-member Assembly.

Kejriwal is expected to appear alongside TMC leaders to emphasise federalism and state rights, leverage AAP's governance model in Delhi and Punjab to appeal to Kolkata's professional and middle-class electorate and join the chorus of opposition leaders, including Hemant Soren and Tejashwi Yadav, who have already campaigned for the TMC.

The election has reached a fever pitch following the completion of the first phase on April 23. While the BJP, led by Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi, has claimed a sweeping lead in the initial seats, the TMC camp remains confident that the "Kolkata belt" will secure their return to power. As the campaign enters its final 48-hour stretch, Kejriwal's presence underscores the national significance of the Bengal polls, where the results, expected on May 4, will resonate far beyond the borders of West Bengal.

BJP Hits Back at AAP Leadership

Earlier on April 25, BJP National President Nitin Nabin said public support for his party has increased across West Bengal. Addressing a roadshow in North 24 Parganas district in support of BJP candidate Sumay Hira, Nabin said the voting trend indicated growing public dissatisfaction with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Commenting on Raghav Chadha and other MPs leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joining the BJP, he criticised AAP leadership and said leaders were shifting towards the BJP to contribute to national development. "Arvind Kejriwal built a Sheesh Mahal for himself. No one wants to stay with that kind of leadership. Leaders want to join PM Modi and work for the development of the nation," he said.

Mamata to File Case Against Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she is going to file a "legal case" against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "violent remarks".Adressing a gathering in Hoogly, Banerjee said, "We are going to file a legal case against Amit Shah for his violent remarks. As Home Minister, he cannot make such comments."

This comes after Banerjee targeted Shah's "hang upside down" warning directed at TMC workers post polls on Friday, asserting that the BJP's "forceful approach" would fail to resonate with Bengal's voters.

"What kind of language is a Home Minister using? To say you will hang people upside down post-election is unacceptable. With this mindset, you will never win Bengal--never!" she said.

High Voter Turnout Marks Phase 1

The polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 92.88 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across 152 constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)