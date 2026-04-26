CJI Surya Kant, at a Bhiwani convocation, highlighted rural students' challenges and the judiciary's cautious AI adoption. He stated AI is for efficiency, but justice remains a human role, and noted progress in reducing pending cases.

Addressing a sea of graduates at the fifth convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Surya Kant, highlighted the intersection of traditional grit and modern technology. Returning to the heartland of Haryana, the CJI highlighted the unique challenges faced by rural students while clarifying the Indian judiciary's cautious embrace of Artificial Intelligence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Grit and Hard Work: A Message to Rural Students

Speaking directly to the students, many of whom hail from agricultural and rural backgrounds, the CJI noted that their path to success is often steeper than that of their urban counterparts. He emphasised that for those without the cushion of urban infrastructure, character becomes the primary driver of achievement. "Here in Bhiwani, most students come from rural backgrounds, where success demands even greater effort compared to urban students. Their only answer is hard work, dedication and sincerity; results will follow," said CJI Surya Kant.

AI in the Legal System: A Cautious Approach

Turning to the technological evolution of the legal system, the CJI addressed the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While acknowledging its benefits in streamlining administrative tasks and legal research, he drew a firm line at the bench. The CJI asserted that while AI is integrated where it benefits efficiency, justice and decision-making remain strictly human responsibilities. He warned of the "positives and negatives," specifically citing the risk of false judgments or algorithmic bias. He reassured the public that preventive measures have been implemented to ensure technology serves, rather than dictates, the law.

"As for AI (Artificial Intelligence), we use it wherever it benefits our systems, but justice and decision-making remain human responsibilities. AI has many positives, yet risks like false judgments exist, so preventive steps have been taken," said CJI Surya Kant.

Update on Judicial Reforms

The CJI also provided an optimistic update on the state of the Indian legal system. He noted that the chronic issue of "pending cases" is being addressed through systematic reforms. Delays in the judicial process have seen a significant reduction. The judiciary is committed to ongoing infrastructure and procedural upgrades to ensure the "wheels of justice" move faster for the common citizen. "Over time, delays in pending cases have reduced significantly, and further improvements continue," he said.

The Enduring Value of Integrity

The ceremony concluded with the CJI urging the new graduates to carry the spirit of "sincerity" into their professional lives, reminding them that while tools like AI will change, the value of human integrity remains constant.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)