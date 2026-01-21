Kishori Pednekar was elected leader of Shiv Sena UBT corporators following the Mahayuti alliance's victory in the BMC elections. The BJP-led coalition secured 118 seats, ending the Thackeray family's long-term dominance over the civic body.

Pednekar to Lead UBT Sena Corporators Amidst BMC Power Shift

Former Mayor Kishori Pednekar was elected as the leader of Shiv Sena UBT corporators on Wednesday. She secured victory in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation election from Ward No. 199, defeating Rupal Kusale of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It comes days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its Mahayuti allies swept the Maharashtra civic elections, winning 25 of 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This marks a significant shift in power, ending the Thackeray family's nearly three-decade dominance over the BMC.

BMC Election Results: A Detailed Breakdown

The Mahayuti alliance crossed the majority mark of 114 in the 227-member BMC, securing 118 seats. BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) won 29 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats and led the opposition. Congress won 24 seats. AIMIM made notable inroads with 8 seats in Mumbai and 114 statewide; MNS won 6 seats.

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.

Results from Other Corporations and Minor Parties

In Thane, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena maintained its dominance, winning 75 of 131 seats, while in Navi Mumbai BJP clinched the body for the first time with 65 seats.

Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 8 seats with 68,072 votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 3 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 1 seat.

Voter Turnout and Overall Mandate

Overall, winning candidates from recognised political parties polled 26,07,612 votes, amounting to 47.72 per cent of the total votes cast.

The total number of votes polled in the election stood at 54,64,412, while 11,677 voters opted for NOTA. The results reflect a fragmented but competitive civic mandate, with alliances playing a decisive role in shaping the final outcome of the BMC elections.