The Mahayuti alliance held a Lokshahi Bachao Padyatra in Mumbai to affirm their commitment to constitutional principles, democratic institutions, and grassroots governance while challenging the narratives presented by political opponents.

Mahayuti Alliance Organizes Padyatra in Mumbai

Members of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra on Monday held a ‘Lokshahi Bachao, Anarajakta Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra in Mumbai, highlighting their views on constitutional values, democratic institutions and grassroots-level governance. BJP MLA Dilip Lande, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde were among those who participated in the event and addressed issues surrounding democracy and the Constitution.

Leaders Defend Constitutional Integrity

Speaking during the padyatra, BJP MLA Dilip Lande said there was no need to raise concerns about saving the Constitution, asserting that its strength and democratic framework remained intact. “There is no need to ‘save’ the Constitution; no one has been born in this country who could dismantle it,” Lande said. Questioning the criticism directed at the ruling alliance, he added, “Ask those who are creating such an uproar: is it not precisely because of the existence of the Constitution and democracy that you have been able to become a Leader of the Opposition? And yet, you lecture us on the Constitution.” Explaining the purpose of the rally, Lande said, “We are here to express our profound respect for the Constitution, our patriotism for the nation, and our unwavering faith in democracy.”

Emphasis on Grassroots Governance

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also highlighted the importance of strengthening democratic institutions through grassroots-level participation. Referring to the approach advocated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, she said, “Eknath Shinde has always maintained that to sustain democracy, it is essential to work at the grassroots level; and a secure democracy means secure institutions.” Questioning the position of political opponents, she further said, “Can those who question the Constitution, level accusations against the Supreme Court, and insult the Prime Minister truly protect our democracy?” Emphasising the role of ordinary citizens and party workers, Shaina NC said, “It is the party workers and the common people—who understand that democracy is strengthened only through work done at the grassroots level—who will protect it. The common people understand that democracy can only function through work carried out at the grassroots level.”

Call for Responsible Freedom of Expression

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said that democratic freedom of expression must be exercised while respecting national unity, public order and constitutional principles. “In a democracy, everyone has the freedom to express their own views. However, that does not grant anyone the right to undermine the nation's peace, unity, or the core values of the Constitution. This is unacceptable,” Tawde said. She accused the Congress of misleading the public and attempting to advance its political agenda by spreading what she described as false narratives. Explaining the Mahayuti's decision to organise the padyatra, Tawde said, “To provide a fitting response to this, the BJP—under the guidance and leadership of our respected Mumbai President, Ameet Satam, and our Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis—has organised this major padyatra today.”