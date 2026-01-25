Tribal musician Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda from Palghar, known for Tarpa music, and farmer-activist Shrirang Devaba Lad have been selected for the Padma Shri award for their significant contributions to art and sustainable agriculture, respectively.

In a significant recognition of his contributions to the field of art, Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda, a tribal musician from Palghar, Maharashtra, is set to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2026. Dhinda is known for his expertise in Tarpa music, a traditional form of music that is an integral part of the tribal culture in the region. Expressing his happiness and gratitude, Dhinda told ANI, "I am very happy that the Padma Shri award has been announced for Tarpa music. This award has brought honour to the tribal community, Jawhar tehsil, and Palghar district. Tarpa is a gift of our tribal culture, and receiving the Padma Shri award is a great honour in my life. I am grateful to the government."

Farmer-Activist also Honoured

In addition, farmer-activist Shrirang Devaba Lad, known for his pioneering work in sustainable agriculture and livestock conservation, has also been selected for the Padma Shri award this year. Expressing joy over the recognition, Lad said his research has helped improve agricultural productivity and will benefit more farmers in the future. "Through this medium, my research has increased the yield for farmers. Now, through you, my research will reach the farmers, and they will use this technique to increase their cotton yield; they will have their own cotton technique, and their yield will increase. Increasing the farmers' yield with this technique is a source of joy for me..." Lad told ANI.

Padma Awards 2026: An Overview

The Government has announced a total of 131 Padma awards for the year 2026. These include five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Among the recipients, 19 are women, while 16 honours are being conferred posthumously.

Award Categories Explained

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the Padma awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards recognise excellence across a wide range of disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil services.

Other Notable Recipients

Several prominent personalities have been honoured this year. The Padma Vibhushan will be conferred on V. S. Achuthanandhan and Dharmendra Singh Deol, while the Padma Bhushan will be awarded to legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik, veteran politician Shibu Soren, and renowned actor Mammootty. (ANI)