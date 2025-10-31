Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a farm loan waiver by June 2026, fulfilling an election promise. He also praised Mumbai Police for rescuing 17 children from a hostage situation in Powai, which resulted in the death of the accused.

Maharashtra Govt to waive farm loans by 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that farmers' loan in the state would be waived off by June 30 in 2026, based on the report which will be submitted by a committee formed that has been formed by the government here. CM Fadnavis said that the step is being taken by his government as per the promise made in the poll manifesto during the previous election. "Our Maharashtra government stated in its manifesto that it would waive farmers' loans. We have made a decision on this today. We have formed a committee to prepare a report on how to waive loans and the criteria for doing so. It will review this and submit the report to us by April 1st. After that, within three months, that is before June 30th, we will waive farmers' loans based on that report," the Chief Minister told reporters on Thursday.

The Mahayuti had made a pre-poll promise during the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 of giving a loan waiver to farmers.

CM lauds Mumbai Police for Powai hostage rescue

On the Powai children hostage incident, the Chief Minister lauded the Mumbai police for carrying out a "precise" rescue operation of 17 children. A 50-year-old man, identified as Rohit Arya, who had taken children hostage in Mumbai's Powai area, was declared dead after being taken to HBT Hospital, police said on Thursday. Police said that Arya was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. "The Mumbai police performed a very good job and conducted a very precise operation.17 children were rescued without any injuries. We will update you on the rest of the investigation soon," Chief Minister said.

Details of the police operation

According to Mumbai Police sources, "Initially, the accused Rohit Arya was listening to the Police and cooperating. He mentioned Deepak Kesarkar's name during the conversation and said that he doesn't trust Kesarkar. When he stopped cooperating with the Police, the Police started forming a strategy to go in. A phone call was made to him for the last time at 2 pm, stating that his demands would be met and he should let the children go. He was made to speak with his family but it had no impact on him. Police started breaking down the grill at 3.30 pm and entered the studio at 4.30 pm."

Sources said that the accused had sprayed a chemical on the entire floor, making the situation even more dangerous. "As soon as the Police went inside, he bent to get something from his bag. At that moment, API Amol Waghmare fired one round in retaliation, and it hit him on the left side of his chest. He was taken to a hospital where he died."

Investigation reveals accused held auditions

Investigation revealed that the accused had put an ad for a web series on social media, and an audition was going on for the past 4 days. 17 children were selected in the audition.

'Not an encounter': Police

Police said that the incident cannot be called an encounter since the firing was done to secure the hostage children. "It was a firing done by the Police in order to rescue the hostage children. So, it can't be called an encounter. Police fired to secure the hostage children, and it hit the accused (Rohit Arya), who sustained injury and died later." Rohit Arya was declared dead by the hospital," police said.

Police confirmed that all the children were rescued safely and handed over to their guardians. (ANI)