Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed

This incident comes just a month after a horrific triple train collision, involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains, in Odisha claimed at least 275 lives. On June 2, three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in the Balasore district.

Several wagons of two goods trains on Sunday (June 25) derailed around 4 am following a collision between the two locomotives near West Bengal's Bankura. According to reports, one of the goods trains hit the other from behind, causing 12 wagons of the goods trains to derail.

The incident happened at Onda station. There were no casualties, however, the driver of one of the goods trains suffered minor injuries in the accident.

In a statement, the railway officials said, "Both were empty goods trains and the reason of the accident and how both trains collided is still not clear. The train services in Adra division have been affected by this accident."

"ADRA Division serves four districts of West Bengal viz. West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Burdwan and three districts of Jharkhand viz Dhanbad, Bokaro and Singhbhum and it comes under the south-eastern Railway," the railways said.

Rail authorities are trying to open the upline as fast as possible as few trains like Purulia Express can move from this section.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 pm near the Bahanaga Bazar station, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

It is reportedly said that the accident happened when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, heading towards Chennai, derailed after it collided with a goods train on the adjacent track, causing the rear carriage of the Coromandel Express to veer off onto the third track.

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, coming from the opposite direction on the third track, rammed into the derailed coaches.

