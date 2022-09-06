Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Seven Important Mandals Of Pune To Celebrate Ganesh Festival In Kashmir In 2023

    Ganesh festival in Pune has always been a big treat for the citizens of India. The seven mandals in Pune will be installing replicas of their Ganesha in various districts of Kashmir next year.

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 7:19 PM IST

    Punit Balan's announcement: At least one-and-a-half day Ganesh festival will be celebrated in Kashmir

    Pune/ Representative : On the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav year of Independence, the seven Ganapati Mandals in Pune will celebrate at least one and a half days of Ganesh festival with their lord Ganpati idols in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir next year said, Punit Balan, Trustee and the festival head of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust at a press conference.

    Shrikant Shete of Kasba Ganapati, Keshav Nerurgaonkar of Tambari Jogeshwari, Vikas Pawar of Tulsibaug Mandal, Nitin Pandit, Praveen Pardeshi of Guruji Talim Mandal, Anil Sakpal of Kesariwada Ganapati Mandal, Sanjay Mate of Akhil Mandai Mandal, Sanjeev Jawale, President of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Trust and others were present on the occasion.

    In the year 2019, the central government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The central government implemented various schemes with a view to achieving the development of this area. Just as the Central Government is taking steps for geographical development, Pune has also organized an initiative to make its cultural heritage available to the citizens here.

    Ganesh festival in Pune has always been a big treat for the citizens of India. The seven mandals in Pune will be installing replicas of their Ganesha in various districts of Kashmir next year. The initiative will be implemented to support the citizens here. The cultural festival

    will be celebrated against Pakistan sponsored terrorist activities. Punit Balan, festival head of The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust, expressed confidence that Kashmiri pandits here will also participate in the celebration of Bappa because of this.

    Pune's Ganesh festival has a rich heritage. At a time when the economic development of Jammu and Kashmir is at its peak after the abrogation of Article 370, we are trying our best to ensure that citizens here should also get to experience this 130-year-old cultural heritage of Maharashtra. Mr. {unit Balan also added, if we send Ganesha idols to multiple foreign countries like US, Spain, etc then why not bring it in Kashmir ? The citizens here respond to initiatives like Amarnath Yatra, Har Ghar Tiranga, while we are confident that they will also give a huge response to our Ganesh festival as well. : Punit Balan, Head of Festival, Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Trust.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 7:19 PM IST
