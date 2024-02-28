Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates rail, road, and irrigation ventures valued at Rs 4,900 crores in Yavatmal

Additionally, PM Modi disbursed the 16th installment of approximately Rs 21,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, as well as the second and third installments of Rs 3,800 crore under Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi.

In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Maharashtra, specifically Yavatmal town in the Vidarbha region, unveiling a slew of projects totaling nearly Rs 35,000 crore. The multi-sectoral initiatives encompassed key areas such as railways, roads, and irrigation, amounting to over Rs 4,900 crore.

Additionally, PM Modi disbursed the 16th installment of approximately Rs 21,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, as well as the second and third installments of Rs 3,800 crore under Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi.

Other endeavors included the allocation of Rs 825 crore from the Revolving Fund to 550,000 women Self-Help Groups, the launch of the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana, and the distribution of one crore Ayushman Cards.

In particular, the projects unveiled in Yavatmal aimed at fostering robust infrastructure, with a focus on railways. Projects exceeding Rs 1300 crore were inaugurated, comprising the Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line, a segment of the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project, and the New Ashti - Amalner broad gauge line, an integral part of the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project.

These initiatives are poised to enhance connectivity and stimulate development in the respective regions.