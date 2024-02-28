Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan in 'safe custody' of police, claims BJP

Adhikari claims that Sheikh negotiated this arrangement through influential mediators, ensuring proper care and privileges, including a mobile phone for virtual party leadership and access to a well-equipped facility.

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday (February 28) claimed that Sheikh Shajahan, the prime accused in the Sandeshkhali violence, is in the "safe custody" of the state police since Tuesday night. Adhikari alleges that Sheikh struck a deal with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's police, securing favorable treatment and five-star facilities during his time in custody.

In a statement, Suvendu Adhikari referred to Sheikh as the "Scoundrel of Sandeshkhali" and asserted that Mamata Police has taken him into custody. Adhikari claims that Sheikh negotiated this arrangement through influential mediators, ensuring proper care and privileges, including a mobile phone for virtual party leadership and access to a well-equipped facility.

TMC leader Santanu Sen dismissed Adhikari's claims as baseless attempts to disrupt law and order. Sen said that such assertions are not taken seriously, emphasizing that the police are actively pursuing Sheikh's arrest, similar to other accused TMC leaders in the region.

Sandeshkhali has been witnessing widespread unrest, with women protesters demanding justice against sexual harassment and land grabbing allegedly perpetrated by Sheikh. The Calcutta High Court recently criticized the state government for suggesting that the judiciary hindered the police in Sheikh's arrest.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh case against Sheikh, conducting searches at various locations in the state. Sheikh has been on the run since a mob linked to him attacked ED officials during a search in connection with a ration scam in January.

TMC legislator Kunal Ghosh has asserted that Sheikh will be arrested within a week, expressing gratitude to the Calcutta High Court for allowing the police to take action.